Minister Young meets with Methanex

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, March 4 - Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, The Honourable Stuart R. Young, MP met with Mr. Ian Cameron, Senior Vice President -Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Methanex Corporation and Mr. Colin Bain Managing Director & President at Methanex Corporation, Trinidad and Tobago; at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries International Waterfront Complex Head-Office, today, Monday 28th February 2022.

Minister Young was updated by the Methanex officials on the company’s ‘Atlas’ methanol facility located at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate. The officials indicated that from its global portfolio, the ‘Atlas’ methanol facility has been one of the company’s most efficient and productive plants and as a high performer it remains a highly valued asset to Methanex Corporation. The parties also discussed plans with respect to the reduction of harmful greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and cleaner energy initiatives for Trinidad and Tobago.

Minister Young gave the commitment that the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and The National Gas Company will continue to work with the global company as a valued stakeholder in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world’s largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets.

