Children's Book Teaches Lesson in Forgiveness
Sandy Jarvis' story follows two friends who discover "The Golden Kite"NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Getting children to share their toys is one of parenting's more difficult tasks. Similarly, mending hurt feelings from fights or disagreements is another accomplishment. On the children's end, learning to share as well as to forgive are important developmental milestones. These will help kids cultivate and strengthen friendships. With her charmingly illustrated picture book, Sandy Jarvis helps parents and children with this, through the tale of "The Golden Kite."
The story follows young furry friends who get into a disagreement over the titular kite. Benjamin and Stanley find it in Lenny's secret stash and wish to play with it themselves, so they take it for themselves. Benjamin is quite satisfied because he outsmarted Lenny and now the rest of them can have fun flying Lenny's kite in the woods. They have an incredible experience playing with the kite and learn about how flight, wind and lift works.
Of course, Lenny is not too pleased when he finds out. And the ones who've taken the kite are not very careful while playing with it. The situation escalates, the youths' disagreement about the kite leads to hurt feelings and the possibility of ruined friendships. To save their friendships they must learn to be honest and forgive one another.
"The book is designed to encourage children, do not give up on your dreams. And be honest with others." Jarvis says. Her story is a charmingly illustrated depiction of common childhood conflicts, one that kids will have to learn to navigate in order to preserve friendships and to develop as kind and emotionally resilient individuals. "My story provides a fun and simple way to introduce children to science in early childhood and the value of friendship."
These moral lessons are also accompanied by a depiction of the simple joys of kite-flying, a hobby that many youths these days might overlook as they focus on video games, phones, gadgets and other indoor activities. Jarvis also shows the pleasure of the great outdoors and hobbies that can be done there.
About the Author
Sandy Jarvis resides in New York City. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and has won numerous awards in poetry and published a children’s book called “King Maestro and Chuck”, which is available at Amazon.com. Jarvis is also publishing "Dolly, the Singing Train" due out in January of 2022. Her publishing background includes short stories for young children. She is happily married to Ernst Rosemond in Queens.
Agarwood Publishing
+1 888-856-1827
email us here
Agarwood Publishing