SourceLess Blockchain will participate in partnership with Qommodity QAAA at Global Tech Innovation Summit & Awards 2022

Global Tech Innovation Summit & Awards 2022

The two technology companies recently signed a partnership, through which the SourceLess Blockchain team will be developing the Qommodity QAAA project.

CONSTANTA, CONSTANTA, ROMâNIA, March 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The " Global Tech Innovation Summit & Awards " event will take place in the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on March 9-10, 2022 and will be under the patronage of the private office: His Highness Sheikh, Mohamed Bin Ahmed Bin and Hamdan Al Nahyan. Qommodity representatives are Michael Ungar (CEO and Cofounder), Edward Meijers (CEO and Cofounder) and Ruthger Schumer (CFO and Cofounder) and SourceLess Blockchain representatives are Alexandru Stratulat (CEO and Founder), Bogdan Voinea (Cofounder) and Iulian Bondari (Cofounder).“The summit features enterprise use-cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, crypto fireside chats, start-up speed pitches, competitions and awards with agenda enlisted key industry leaders to bring you stories of their successes, failures and to reveal the insights you need to embrace impactful technological change right now.”Source: globaltechinnovationsummit.comThe summit will focus on:- BlockChain Ecosystem- Powerful Women in Tech- Smart Innovations- Digital Asset Trading & Trends- Decentralized Economy- DeFi & NFTs- Smart Technologies- AI & Cyber Security- Metaverse- GamefiEvent participants:- Government & Regulatory Bodies- C-Level & Directors- Investors & Business Leaders- Tech Developers- Family Offices- Tech and Futuristic Influencers- AI Projects- DeFi & NFT Projects- Blockchain & Crypto Pioneers- Tech Legal Firms- Technology Companies- Renowned Media AgenciesAs we look forward, there are even greater challenges for our world to overcome.The technological partnership between Commodity and SourceLess will bring countless benefits for the current and future technologies that will improve everyone's quality of life.SourceLess is a revolutionary technology that uses Distributed Ledger, Peer-to-Peer connections and Str.domain as the account identifier, to connect every human and every existing Blockchain, in a Web3 platform, creating the first World Wide Blockchain under Sourceless Platform.Qommodity is the transparent and cutting-edge technology representing of all kind of natural resource assets. These resources reach from precious metals and minerals like Gold, Silver, Copper, Coltan etc. to precious stones like Diamonds or Emeralds, fresh water deposits, agricultural assets and new technologies for green energy production.The main reason for this partnership between Qommodity and SourceLess Blockchain is the creation of a Security Token. QAAA is an asset backed Security Token with natural resources that exist in (African) countries. Through the methodology of tokenization of in ground resources we are able to realize the largest transition of wealth in the history of mankind by making these untapped resources suitable for monetization within the monetary system.Also, in partnership with SourceLess Blockchain are the following companies such as Wealth Bank, Fidelitas, HGM Port Logistics, Marsala, WS Consulting and many more.SourceLess Blockchain will be the foundation of these companies' virtual security systems and will ensure the smooth operation of all companies by integrating them into the SourceLess revolutionary new Platform.More details about SourceLess technology can be found on their official website www.sourceless.io and details about Qommodity can be found at www.qommodity.org Following the "Global Tech Innovation Summit & Awards" event, we look forward to the direct involvement of SourceLess Blockchain and Wealth Bank partnership.More details after the event.

