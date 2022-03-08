Atmos by CallCabinet Now Available Through Cisco SolutionsPlus
Atmos leverages the power of the cloud, allowing partners to enhance their cloud-enabled offerings and increase revenue opportunities.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet, the first cloud-native compliance call recording and AI-analytics provider, announced their Atmos solution is now available in the Cisco SolutionsPlus global marketplace. SolutionsPlus allows any Cisco channel partner or reseller to sell Atmos through their existing ecosystem contract.
Atmos by CallCabinet is a Cisco Preferred Solutions Partner and has disrupted the traditional on-premise recording market with the most innovative compliance recording and business intelligence solution in the past decade. Because Atmos was born in the cloud, it’s versatile, scalable and future-proof, with upgrades managed seamlessly in the SaaS manner.
Now, Cisco partners can quote and order Atmos by CallCabinet through the Cisco Commerce Workspace (CCW) system, to enhance their offerings with the world's leading compliance recording software while eliminating the expense, limitations and maintenance of legacy on-premise recording solutions.
Atmos works with desktop phones, softphones or any combination to ensure your business records every interaction. Atmos is agnostic, meaning it has the largest integration ecosystem with the flexibility to integrate with the following Webex solutions: Dedicated Instance for Webex Calling, Webex Calling for BroadWorks, UCM Cloud, HCS and premise-based UCM solutions.
Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet Group CEO, stated, “We are thrilled that Cisco selected our Atmos call recording software to participate in their SolutionPlus program. This program provides our mutual partners immediate access to a rigorously tested and fully integrated Cisco solution.” Kahan continued, “Atmos leverages the power of the cloud, allowing partners to enhance their cloud-enabled offerings and increase revenue opportunities.”
Atmos captures and archives essential interactions in the world's most heavily regulated industries such as banking and financial services, healthcare, government and retail. Atmos’ AI-driven voice analytics supplies critical QA automation with keyword and key phrase analysis, call transcriptions and sentiment analysis. Agent evaluation and screen recording deliver a positive impact on the customer experience by providing a complete view of your customer service operation. Atmos offers compliance and QA tools that protect your company and help you train every employee to be your best employee, increase sales and satisfy your customers.
“The launch of Atmos within the SoultionsPlus Marketplace timing is beneficial for our global partner community,” said Jamie Palmer, Senior Director of Strategy at Webex Calling. “The demand for support of hybrid work models from our customers will continue to be strong, and with regulators taking decisive action against compliance violations. CallCabinet delivers an easily deployed, flexible compliance recording solution.”
To learn more about Atmos by CallCabinet, our Cisco partnership, and how it can increase revenue streams and seamlessly eliminate the challenges of traditional on-premise recording solutions, request a demo at www.callcabinet.com.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet is the pioneer of cloud-native call recording software as a service. Atmos by CallCabinet makes highly actionable, business-critical insights accessible to every business through AI-powered voice analytics. CallCabinet leads the migration from legacy, premise-based compliance recording to the Cloud with an essential service offering that integrates archival and new compliance recordings into usable voice data that big data business solutions can utilize. CallCabinet's recording platform modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Our scalable solution reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) while providing businesses full ownership of their security compliance, controls and data. Atmos' cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic - changing compliance from locational to individual.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
