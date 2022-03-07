Submit Release
News Search

There were 258 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,842 in the last 365 days.

HIP Video Promo presents: N. C. Palma displays a "Morning in the Dark" in new music video

With "Morning in the Dark", N. C. Palma is ready to reach larger audiences and keep growing to the next level.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fate is a funny thing, and single moments can set the course of your destiny. N. C. Palma’s ability to pursue his passion for music happened serendipitously. After a chance meeting with Studio KAI’s founder, Vernon Hill, in 2018, N. C. Palma was able to elevate his interests in hip hop from classroom freestyles to proper commercial releases. Hungry to take his work to the next level, forging his own sound somewhere between hip-pop, rap, and R&B, N. C. Palma’s focus on developing as songwriter and creative has been well-received by his core fans. Now, the artist is looking to reach audiences on a larger scale with his latest track, “Morning in the Dark.”

Cutting through the mainstream noise, N. C. Palma is careful to temper catchy melodies with introspective songwriting. Bringing well-crafted ideas to fruition in ways that are as surprising as they are digestible, it’s with his visual for “Morning in the Dark” that he enters a new chapter in his personal journey. An abstracted deep dive into feelings of detachment and uncertainty, the bizarre, dreamlike sequence is juxtaposed with a performance of N. C. Palma against a unique light show set design. “Morning in the Dark” is memorable and elevated, serving as a glimpse into the potential future of Hip Hop and R&B fusion.

More N. C. Palma on HIP Video Promo
More N. C. Palma on Instagram
More N. C. Palma on Twitter

Andrew Gesner
HIP Video Promo
+1 732-613-1779
email us here

You just read:

HIP Video Promo presents: N. C. Palma displays a "Morning in the Dark" in new music video

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.