Submit Release
News Search

There were 792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,152 in the last 365 days.

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2022

March 11, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT

10:00 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson

Approve December 10, 2021 meeting minutes and March 11, 2022 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson

Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson

BIAC Member Conflict/Duality of Interest Declarations – Keri Bennett

BIAC Operating Procedure Revisions – Keri Bennett

    1. Recommend revision to allow for virtual meetings in lieu of or in addition to (hybrid) in-person meetings as needed
    2. Recommend revision to add Membership and Public Policy as standing committees in the BIAC Operating Procedures

Committee Reports

    1. Public Policy – Tiffany Armstrong
    2. Recommendation to formally discontinue the following old committees that are not meeting anymore; Advocacy and Education Resources, Annual BI Network Summit Planning, BIAC Mentor/New Member Orientation Toolkit, BI Network Capacity Building Committee, Peer Support, Opioid, BI and Co-Occurring Mental Health Issues – Keri Bennett

Nebraska VR TBI Grant Activities Report – Keri Bennett

    1. BIAC Strengthening & Development Opportunity update
    2. Contractor/Project updates (written report)
    3. ACL TBI Grantee Workgroup reports
    4. Process for updating the BI State Plan in 2022

Unfinished Business (if any)

New Business (if any)

Announcements

    1. Nebraska BI Conference –  Peggy Reisher
    2. Nebraska DHHS Medicaid Waiver updates – Karen Houseman
    3. TBI Awareness Month Activities – Keri Bennett
    4. Invitation for new BIAC New Member Mentors – Judy Nichelson and Keri Bennett
    5. Other?

Adjourn

You just read:

Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.