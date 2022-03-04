Brain Injury Advisory Council Meeting – March 2022
March 11, 2022 – 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
10:00 am: Call the meeting to order – Judy Nichelson
Approve December 10, 2021 meeting minutes and March 11, 2022 meeting agenda – Judy Nichelson
Open meeting announcement and public comment – Judy Nichelson
BIAC Member Conflict/Duality of Interest Declarations – Keri Bennett
BIAC Operating Procedure Revisions – Keri Bennett
-
- Recommend revision to allow for virtual meetings in lieu of or in addition to (hybrid) in-person meetings as needed
- Recommend revision to add Membership and Public Policy as standing committees in the BIAC Operating Procedures
Committee Reports
-
- Public Policy – Tiffany Armstrong
- Recommendation to formally discontinue the following old committees that are not meeting anymore; Advocacy and Education Resources, Annual BI Network Summit Planning, BIAC Mentor/New Member Orientation Toolkit, BI Network Capacity Building Committee, Peer Support, Opioid, BI and Co-Occurring Mental Health Issues – Keri Bennett
Nebraska VR TBI Grant Activities Report – Keri Bennett
-
- BIAC Strengthening & Development Opportunity update
- Contractor/Project updates (written report)
- ACL TBI Grantee Workgroup reports
- Process for updating the BI State Plan in 2022
Unfinished Business (if any)
New Business (if any)
Announcements
-
- Nebraska BI Conference – Peggy Reisher
- Nebraska DHHS Medicaid Waiver updates – Karen Houseman
- TBI Awareness Month Activities – Keri Bennett
- Invitation for new BIAC New Member Mentors – Judy Nichelson and Keri Bennett
- Other?
Adjourn