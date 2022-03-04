Breakthrough Artist Andrew Lee Astounds Audiences in American TV Debut

Renowned for his dangerous illusion acts, internationally recognized Malaysian magician Andrew Lee is being recognized as a rising star in his field.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 4, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Malaysian magician Andrew Lee , breaking cultural boundaries and connecting audiences from East to West, is on his way to becoming a household name in the Western world. Having made appearances on British and American TV shows, Lee has been described not merely as a master of his craft, but more as a master of his audience.In 2018, Lee took social media by storm when his audition for Britain’s Got Talent went viral. So impressive was his act that he even earned high praise from Simon Cowell - well-known for being difficult to please. And now, this superstar in-the-making has made it to the semi-finals of the Go-Big Show Season 2, a popular American talent show television series on TBS.In contrast to other talent shows, Go-Big Show focuses on talents on a bigger scale, with acts that include monster trucks, horse riding, bullfighting, and other daredevil performances. In each episode, performers compete for an opportunity to advance toward the season finale, with a grand prize of $100,000 at stake. Andrew Lee has now won his way through to the semi-finals with high scores from judges T-Pain, Rosario Dawson, Jennifer Nettles and Cody Rhodes.“I feel honored to be part of such a tremendous show, and I’m thrilled to have made it as far as the semi-finals,” says Lee. “The competition is fierce, but my next act will deliver magic like you’ve never seen before. So, be prepared!”Andrew Lee’s Go-Big Show semi-final act is due to appear on TBS next week. For more information about this remarkable magician, visit his website at www.andrewleemagic.com About Andrew LeeVoted #1 Malaysian Magician, Andrew Lee is an internationally recognized artist who has traveled and performed in more than 30 countries, appearing on major television networks across the world. A former nutritionist and sales manager, Lee first started performing magic when he was sixteen years old. His ability to charm people from all walks of life with genuine friendliness and humor have delighted audiences in Asia, Europe, Australia, India, and the Middle East.