St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs / LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4001269
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Morey Road, Fairlee, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Tucker Homan
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New London, New Hampshire
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a two vehicle crash. Further reports revealed one of the operators fled the scene and crashed a second time further down the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene, Tucker Homan, was exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Homan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Homan was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 4/13/22 at 0800 hours and later released to a sober party.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/22 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.