St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs / LSA

CASE#: 22A4001269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Morey Road, Fairlee, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

ACCUSED: Tucker Homan

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New London, New Hampshire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a two vehicle crash. Further reports revealed one of the operators fled the scene and crashed a second time further down the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene, Tucker Homan, was exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Homan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Homan was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 4/13/22 at 0800 hours and later released to a sober party.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/22 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

