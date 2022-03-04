Submit Release
News Search

There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,156 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4001269

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: 02/24/2022 at 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lake Morey Road, Fairlee, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs, Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Homan       

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New London, New Hampshire

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the report of a two vehicle crash. Further reports revealed one of the operators fled the scene and crashed a second time further down the roadway. The subsequent investigation revealed the operator of the vehicle that fled the scene, Tucker Homan, was exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Homan was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI drugs and transported to the Bradford State Police Outpost for processing. Homan was issued a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 4/13/22 at 0800 hours and later released to a sober party.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/13/22 at 0800 hours     

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs / LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.