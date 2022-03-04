State Water Infrastructure Authority to Meet March 9

Raleigh

Mar 2, 2022

The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet Wednesday, March 9 at 9:00 a.m. at Green Square in Raleigh. The meeting will also be available via WebEx and the public is invited to listen online or by phone.

For virtual attendees who wish to speak during the informal public comment portion of the meeting, please email Jennifer Haynie at jennifer.haynie@ncdenr.gov by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8. Please include your full name and organization. Please note that any comments will be limited to three minutes each.

WHO: State Water Infrastructure Authority

WHAT: Meeting WHEN: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Green Square 217 W. Jones St., Raleigh (First floor training room, #1210)

(Also available via WebEx*, online or by phone)

AGENDA: March 9, 2022 State Water Infrastructure Authority Meeting Agenda

*INSTRUCTIONS FOR LISTENING TO THE MEETING VIA WEBEX:

ONLINE: Password: NCDWI

https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecd8b9b82c6a5004bfbe14450d468ac03

BY PHONE: 1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2435 384 5690

The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.

To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority