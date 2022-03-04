Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor recognize Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott along with the Vermont Department of Labor today (Friday, March 4, 2022) celebrate Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont. Employee Appreciation is dedicated to giving thanks and recognition to employees across the state and country.

The Department’s most recent labor market data shows there are 308,107 individuals employed in Vermont. Vermont’s workforce has a diversity of industries and opportunities. These workers provide a great impact on Vermont’s local communities.

While Employee Appreciation Day recognizes those who are currently working, the Department also recognizes that some individuals are not working through no fault of their own. For individuals whose employment continues to be impacted by COVID-19, the Department wants to provide help and connections to trainings and opportunities to get them re-employed. This is in addition to the work done by local career specialists to help anyone that is looking to improve their employment status. For those interested in moving to Vermont, local career specialists can also help with making the same connections to employers looking to hire.

As the state and Department of Labor recognize Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont, employers across the state are looking to find talent and fill openings. There are currently more than 20,000 jobs posted on Vermont JobLink, and both jobseekers and employers are encouraged to connect with the Department to learn more about free resources available to them. More may be found at Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.