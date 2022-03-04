Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,232 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor recognize Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott along with the Vermont Department of Labor today (Friday, March 4, 2022) celebrate Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont. Employee Appreciation is dedicated to giving thanks and recognition to employees across the state and country.

The Department’s most recent labor market data shows there are 308,107 individuals employed in Vermont. Vermont’s workforce has a diversity of industries and opportunities. These workers provide a great impact on Vermont’s local communities.

While Employee Appreciation Day recognizes those who are currently working, the Department also recognizes that some individuals are not working through no fault of their own. For individuals whose employment continues to be impacted by COVID-19, the Department wants to provide help and connections to trainings and opportunities to get them re-employed. This is in addition to the work done by local career specialists to help anyone that is looking to improve their employment status. For those interested in moving to Vermont, local career specialists can also help with making the same connections to employers looking to hire.

As the state and Department of Labor recognize Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont, employers across the state are looking to find talent and fill openings. There are currently more than 20,000 jobs posted on Vermont JobLink, and both jobseekers and employers are encouraged to connect with the Department to learn more about free resources available to them. More may be found at Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs.

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott, Department of Labor recognize Employee Appreciation Day in Vermont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.