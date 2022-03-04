Submit Release
Gov. Wolf: New Funding to Improve Transportation, Safety for Military Installations in Cumberland and Philadelphia Counties

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced new funding has been awarded through the Pennsylvania Military Community Enhancement Commission (PMCEC) to help make transportation and safety improvements for military installations in Cumberland and Philadelphia counties.

“Transportation safety is critical in all walks of life, but particularly when it involves members of our armed forces,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding will help Pennsylvania members of the Army and Navy travel more efficiently and safely.”

PMCEC provides funding to communities to support and enhance the value of their local military installations.

The Cumberland County Industrial Development Authority was awarded $73,102 to have PennDOT conduct a multi-modal transportation study at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle. The study will aim to improve a narrow two-lane road connecting US-11 and Claremont Road that accesses the Carlisle Barracks. The goal is to make travel safer from Keystone Arms Apartments, where many Carlisle Barracks employees reside, to the base.

The Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development was awarded $148,250 to have PennDOT perform a structural, mechanical and electrical inspection of the Lift Bridge, which spans the channel of the Navy-owned Reserve basin in Philadelphia. The Navy uses the Reserve basin for activities performed by the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) and Navy Inactive Ship Maintenance (NISMO).

Pennsylvania has 13 military installations supported through PMCEC. The United States Army War College in Carlisle provides graduate-level instruction to senior military officers and civilians to prepare them for senior leadership assignments and responsibilities. Naval Support Activity Philadelphia provides support services to Navy units that are situated at the Philadelphia Navy Yard Annex.

