Northwest Professional Opens Its Doors to Serve Yakima Valley
Experienced Landscape Professionals Offering Year-Round Maintenance ServicesYAKIMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Professional LLC, a local, experienced team of landscape professionals, has opened its doors to assist residential and commercial businesses
in their tree, lawn, and snow maintenance needs throughout Yakima Valley. “We take pride in our community and our work reflects that,” said a representative of Northwest Professional LLC.
“We are extremely excited to open Northwest Professional LLC and begin building strong relationships with members of the community to assist in their tree, lawn, and snow maintenance needs. Our experienced team will do an exceptional job for our customers. Whether that be a spring clean-up, lawn mowing, or sprinkler repair, we will provide high quality exterior services to make sure your office building, shopping center, coffee shop, or industrial park looks incredible.”
Northwest Professional LLC is a local, driven team working with residential and commercial businesses to provide all exterior landscaping needs. The company offers weekly, biweekly, or monthly scheduling for the following services - spring and fall clean up, snow removal, lawn mowing, fertilization, aeration, irrigation blow out, sprinkler serving, tree trimming, tree removal, and more - to make sure your property is covered no matter the season. Northwest Professional LLC is headquartered in Yakima, WA and serves Yakima, Lower Yakima Valley, and surrounding areas.
For more information on how Northwest Professionals can help, please visit yakimapro.com.
Northwest Professional
+1 509-712-0114
