Idaho Secretary of State

Pay Range: $25/hr + (DOE), plus full competitive state benefits Position is open immediately until filled.

DESCRIPTION The IT Support Analyst will provide front-line primary technical support to end users on various technical issues and problems relating to hardware, software, and peripherals. The Analyst will also be responsible for responding to, documenting, and resolving service tickets in a timely manner according to Service Level Agreement (SLA). The IT Support Analyst must have excellent problem-solving skills to diagnose, evaluate and resolve complex problem situations, or when appropriate, escalate or route them to appropriate IT staff members.

The Support Analyst will also perform root cause analysis, develop checklists for typical problems and recommend procedures and controls for problem prevention. This position will support multiple platforms including desktops, laptops, mobile devices, videoconferencing, and cloud storage. This position requires independent work, sharing information and assisting others with work orders.

It is desirable that the Support Analyst can test firewalls and help oversee user access to our critical infrastructure. The Secretary’s office is committed to keeping up with advances in the technological world, so we are looking for someone who can identify network requirements, troubleshoot issues with hardware, including switches and stay up to date with new technology.

Education Requirements: It is desired that the IT Support Analyst have the following:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field, or equivalent work experience

Two years’ experience in information technology disciplines

Essential Functions:

Assists in and performs systems analysis including defining information systems requirements, identifying options, developing, and implementing solutions and applications

Uses deductive problem-solving skills to investigate and solve a broad range of support issues from end user’s application problems to server related issues

Implements and performs technology systems maintenance activities

Creates database queries and manages data via cloud tools and excel

Manages and/or assists in testing of new system features or enhancements, including analysis of potential issues and business compatibility

Provides on-going system administration support to end-users; Investigates user problems and identifies their source; determine possible solutions; tests and implements solutions

Troubleshoots networks, systems software, hardware, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational difficulties

Creates a positive customer experience (internal and external) by providing support for questions or issues with web applications, including account creation, login processes, and web orders

Resolves and manages a support queue of help desk support tickets

Assists in the management of user setup, updates, and employee start end date activities (for both hardware and software)

Evaluates existing hardware to reuse or recycle as needed

Maintains detailed documentation of technology resources and IT processes

Assists the IT department and working on other projects as needed

Essential Skills: The IT Support Analyst must have the following skills:

Experience working with desktop and cloud applications including MS Office

Experience working with PCs, laptops, monitors and mobile device configurations and setup

Strong customer service skills

A strong attention to detail

Excellent communication skills, good design sense, and a creative outlook

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to handle multiple projects and tasks in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

Flexibility and innovation as a team player

Be people and solution oriented with good technical and problem-solving abilities

Ability to maintain confidentiality about the information being processed, stored or accessed by the end-users on the network

Willingness to learn new systems

Physical Demands: The IT Support Analyst must have the ability

To speak clearly and hear oral communications by telephone and in person

To have close vision and ability to adjust focus

To sit for prolonged periods, sometimes for two hours or more when working on the computer

To lift files, open filing cabinets, and bend or stand on a stool as necessary

To occasionally lift and/or move up to 50 pounds

TO APPLY: To apply, please send your resume and a separate cover letter detailing your qualifications by email with the subject line “IT Support Analyst Application” to:

Foster Cronyn, Deputy Secretary of State [email protected]

Hiring is done without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, or disability status.