Submit Release
News Search

There were 836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,235 in the last 365 days.

Audit Recommends Improvements in Cybersecurity Practices at Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance  

BOSTON — Today, in an audit of the Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance’s (MOVA), the Office of State Auditor Suzanne M. Bump (OSA) found that none of MOVA’s employees received cybersecurity awareness training, as required by the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. The audit, which examined the period of January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2020 recommends that MOVA establish policies and procedures requiring all staff members to receive mandatory cybersecurity awareness training.

“Effective cybersecurity around IT systems should be a top priority at all government agencies, especially in this era where the number of threats from potential hackers is at an historic high. Cybersecurity is particularly important for organizations such as MOVA, which possess such sensitive information. I am pleased to learn that MOVA will be taking measures to ensure that all its staff are all properly trained on how to recognize and prevent cyber threats, as a result of our audit findings,” said Auditor Bump. 

The OSA has placed an emphasis on examining cybersecurity awareness training at government agencies. Recently, Auditor Bump has released audits of the Office of the Attorney General, Division of Banks, and Office of the Inspector General, most of which called on these agencies to improve their cybersecurity awareness training practices.  

The audit also showed that MOVA is compliant with its legal requirement to print and make available materials explaining victim and witness rights and services for medical facilities, social service organizations, and law enforcement agencies. In addition, MOVA properly administered the operations of the Garden of Peace, a memorial dedicated to victims of homicide.  

According to its brochure, the mission of MOVA is to empower all crime victims and witnesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. MOVA strives to ensure access to equitable services, across the Commonwealth, which meet the unique needs of those impacted by crime through survivor-informed policy development, fund administration, training, and individual assistance.  

###

You just read:

Audit Recommends Improvements in Cybersecurity Practices at Massachusetts Office for Victim Assistance  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.