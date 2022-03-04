NFT Carnival Showcases at ImmersiVerse ATX during SXSW March 11-14

Powered by Token Frame, the ImmersiVerse Festival will take over the iconic Speakeasy in Austin for 3.5 days of Experiential Art, Tech and Finance

/EIN News/ -- Austin, TX, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) NFT Carnival (www.nftcarnival.io), the first digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), today announced it will be featured at ImmersiVerse ATX 2022, (www.iverse.events), the premiere private experiential destination for arts, tech, finance, and future-culture on March 11-14, 2022 during SXSW in Austin, Texas. NFT creators and collectors as well as anyone with an affinity for art & music are encouraged to apply for an invite. Once approved, registration is free. Learn more on the event page.

The NFT Carnival (aka “Fair from the Future”) art gallery will take over the second floor of the event venue, Speakeasy, with up to 30 up-and-coming NFT and art displays. The gallery and all other floors of ImmersiVerse are powered by Token Frame, NFT displays built for authenticity. During the event, guests will have access to experience the gallery displays and have the opportunity to meet the artists. In the evening, ImmersiVerse ATX 2022 will showcase the legendary Austin music scene with four local acts each night.



On the first floor, ImmersiVerse keynote speakers will take the main stage each day offering expert, actionable, and provocative insight on the hottest topics in the art world, the ever-changing tech universe, the financial industry, and “future-culture” areas including digital wellness and public policy.



For investors, following the NFT Carnival and ImmersiVerse content on Saturday, March 12 and Monday, March 14 will be the debut of Satoshi Salon Austin from 4:30-7:30 pm CST. Satoshi Salon is a private event club where leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology are invited to enjoy dinner, drinks, investment opportunities and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Early-stage blockchain startups are invited to present. Learn more at www.satoshi.salon



ABOUT NFT CARNIVAL



NFT Carnival ( www.nftcarnival.io/) is a digital gallery event series for non-fungible tokens (NFT), bringing together NFT creators, innovators, collectors and media in key cities globally. NFT Carnival is organized by Layer1 Events and Transform Ventures, which have been producing high-end crypto investor events globally since 2014.

ABOUT SATOSHI SALON



Satoshi Salon (www.satoshi.salon) is a private event club for leaders, innovators, and investors in blockchain, fintech, and emerging technology to enjoy dinner, drinks, investment opportunities, and thought-leader discussion to drive the industry forward. Dinners take place at the home or selected venue of Satoshi Hosts, who personally curate their dinner guests. Satoshi Salon events are invite-only. Apply for an invitation on satoshi.salon.

ABOUT IMMERSIVERSE:



ImmersiVerse (iverse.events) is a premium destination experience with thought leaders in four tracks: Arts,Tech, Finance, and Future/Culture founded by Amanda Pool and Seth Shapiro. ImmersiVerse curates programs of leading-edge experiences, thought leaders in meaningful discussions with an emphasis on transformative technologies and art. ImmersiVerse destinations are signature events offering a showcase for local artists and venues and tailored for VIP invite-only audiences alongside major annual events including SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca and IBC.

Erika Zapanta erika (at) transformgroup.com