Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 03.03.22

- Meeting Recording

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Proposed Meeting Agenda

1. Roll Call of Task Force Members 2. Adoption of Meeting Minutes and Meeting Agenda 3. Timeline Review of Council’s Independent Cost Assessment 4. Report from Subcommittees 5. Question and Answer Session 6. Action Items and Future Agenda Items

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

On a computer or mobile phone: WebEx Access>> Event number: 2300 044 8138 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2300 044 8138

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].

