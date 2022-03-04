WhiteOx Takes The Lead In Revolution Of P2E Gaming Industry

/EIN News/ -- Malta, Valletta, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WhiteOx Ecosystem has recently launched a number of digital products, including IGO Launchpad and Accelerator platform with an exclusive reputation development mechanism WhiteOx Power Level, allowing participants not only to gain profit, but to make this process as a game, create a distinct and interesting crossover for retaining and earning in the ecosystem. The first announced game on the platform is Arcane World of Crypto Legends - a collection card game based on the Master&Earn philosophy, with a well-designed story and innovative in-game economy.



Shinobu Kurosawa, WhiteOx Marketing & Ecosystem Advisor says, “The Metaverse is a challenging task and its creation needs time. WhiteOx focuses on creation of the entirely immersive and interactive Metaverse environment on the basis of WOX GENesis Multi-Chain, which starts the next evolution stage of the Gaming Blockchain Industry, providing everyone an opportunity to research, join with other gamers to do quests and find rare objects, capitalize their experience, pass through the GEN-portals in order to find out promptly about project-partners in the ecosystem, earn smartNFT and many other things.”

He further adds, “Though, the smartNFT technology from WhiteOx created for the Metaverse will allow developers to easily encode smart NFTs, which can react and develop by interaction with users, and this will be the basis of the Metaverse. Communities equals to users, then GameFi/P2E with Web3.0 and NFT, so that to create the WhiteOx Metaverse. We are ready for this.”





WhiteOx solves GameFi problems

WhiteOx uses the WhiteOx Power Level $WPL reputation development mechanism to invest in futuristic crypto gaming projects. It is built on a scalable and secure WOX GENesis Multi-Chain interacting with Polygon and BSC sidechains.

P2P trading issues

While most crypto gaming platforms do not allow peer-to-peer trading of game items, WhiteOX platform lets players buy and sell in-game items as NFTs seamlessly. Its transparent model lets players trade without any security concerns.

Limitation in blockchain gaming integration

Integrating blockchain gaming integration is difficult due to excessive research, marketing, and security updates. Hence most companies refrain from using the technology. The WPL token is standard across the entire gaming ecosystem, making it easy to create multi-player games.

Marketing and promotion with IDO

Marketing and promotion challenges for attracting players and investors to crypto gaming can be expensive. WhiteOx helps developers to market their blockchain games and sell products through IDO. The platforms help organize IDOs, offer technical support, and aid token economics in the seed and incubation step.

WhiteOx features

The platform is a combination of the following features in one place.

IGO launchpad

The blockchain gaming launchpad focuses on ecosystem growth with IGO methods like public launches and private sales.

GameFi and NFT aggregation pool

It focuses on monetizing, financing, and selling projects while managing digital assets in blockchain games and metaverse.

P2E Gaming Guild

It helps create a community of investors and P2E enthusiasts with engaging experiences like airdrops, giveaways, streams, quests, and tournaments.

Accelerator

It provides extensive support to developers to create projects, raise capital, and sell in-game NFTs to raise capital with sustainable strategies and campaign launches.

DAO

It offers a DAO structure dependent on a methodical and holistic decentralization approach.

NFT Marketplace

The NFT marketplace also offers in-game NFT asset drops involving characters, game items, and more.

Network

It features a unique way to be a part of a multi-level additional income program.

WhiteOx dApps

NFT Self-Minting

Staking and Farming

Metaverse Gaming

League NFT eSport Games

WhiteOx Collective DAO aims to create a valuable platform for P2E players and investors. The ecosystem will offer a unique experience and investment option coupled with gaming, social network, and NFT in the blockchain metaverse.

WhiteOx is currently at stage 2 of its roadmap working on IGO Launchpad and Metaverse and creation of NFT ecosystem. They will also offer weekly giveaways throughout phase 2. Their next IGO for NFTs card game Arcane World of Crypto Legends will start on March 30th, 2022, at 1:00 PM UTC with an AWC Token price of $0.02 before launch.

About WhiteOX

The WhiteOx brings together the benefits of GameFi and NFT & Metaverses. It helps people to generate income from NFT Grails while playing fun games.

The ecosystem also intends to educate enthusiasts to understand and utilize CeDeFi, NFT, and Play2Earn concepts. The easy-to-use interactive platform aids investors to make profits while solving the three prominent issues in the GameFi world.

