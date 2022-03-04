U.S. home medical equipment market: Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases in the U.S.

U.S. Home Medical Equipment

U.S. home medical equipment market size was valued at $11,537 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $20,412 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Home Medical Equipment Market by Functionality (Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Mobility Assist & Patient Support Equipment) and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Retailers): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in geriatric populations, and technological advancements drive the growth of the U.S. home medical equipment market. However, limited expertise for home-based users and complications associated with use of medical equipment hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for home medical equipment is expected to open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The U.S. home medical equipment market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), Johnson & Johnson (Depuy Synthes), Invacare Corporation, Medtronic Plc., and Smith & Nephew Plc.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

By functionality, the therapeutic equipment segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment held largest market share in 2019, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

