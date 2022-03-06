Metaverse in Healthcare Market Emerging Growth, Share, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Metaverse has enabled implementation of therapeutic approaches such as physical therapy, cognitive therapy, support group and rehabilitation

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid integration of AR and VR in healthcare to improve efficiency of medical equipment and perform complex surgical procedures, development of virtual surgical suites to facilitate easy communication, and increasing investment to develop metaverse platforms for healthcare are some factors expected to drive market growth

It sheds light on the major companies that contribute significantly to the global sector. The report studies the presence of these companies in major geographical regions and their individual placement in the worldwide business. It helps in projecting the growth of Metaverse in Healthcare through the years and in predicting its expansion in the forecasted time span. The increase in the demand for the product is boosting the overall production to ensure a smooth functioning demand-supply chain.

Metaverse has the potential to become a crucial tool in healthcare sector and can help in patients’ treatment history, clinical practice, medical simulation, and medical education. Medical metaverse can revolutionize healthcare sector by seamlessly integrating with the existing and emerging technologies such as telehealth and digital therapeutics. Rapid integration of technologies such as augmented reality, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence in healthcare sector to improve efficiency of medical devices, enhance patient communication and care, and for medical and surgical training is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing use of AR and VR in healthcare sector for effective fight against COVID-19 pandemic has further contributed to revenue growth of the market and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.

Medical Training & Education Modules Segment Revenue to Support Market Growth:

Medical training and education modules segment is expected to dominate other end use segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing integration of AR, VR, and MR to explain and perform surgical procedures, increase awareness and improve patient education, enhance surgical accuracy, and to help healthcare professionals understand the mode of action of medical devices and medicines.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Intuitive Surgical

CableLabs

AccuVein

Microsoft

Google LLC

Meta Platforms, Inc.

8chilli, Inc.

Global Healthcare Academy

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in healthcare market on the basis of component, technology, device, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

VR Headsets

AR Devices

Mixed Reality Platforms

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical Training & Education Modules

Diagnosis

Treatment

Designing ORs

Surgical Training

Remote Monitoring

Others

The study aims to provide a forecast of the growth of the Metaverse in Healthcare market by examining the market size, share, demand, trends, and gross revenue of the industry. Further, it provides a competitive analysis and SWOT analysis. The report segments the industry based on product type, application and end-use. It highlights the emerging trends as well as the novel technology that are visible in the market. The research offers a clear look at the trends observed in the market, the contributing factors, major stakeholders, key companies and prime areas that exhibit a potential for growth.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global Metaverse in Healthcare market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Metaverse in Healthcare market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Metaverse in Healthcare market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Metaverse in Healthcare market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

