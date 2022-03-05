Fixed Satellite Services Market Size Expected to Reach USD 27.53 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Fixed Satellite Services Market Size – USD 18.93 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 4.8%, An upsurge in demand for smooth broadcast of TV and radio signals.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increased investment on broadband connectivity, enterprise network connectivity, content delivery and military satellite communication is likely to propel the market growth.

The global Fixed Satellite Services market is expected to reach USD 27.53 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. With an intense investment to provide high-speed internet connectivity, smooth and efficient network connectivity in enterprises, low latency in over-the-top content delivery and, secure and efficient military communication services by deploying fixed satellite services is expected to propel the growth of the market.

An upsurge in demand for the smooth broadcast of TV and radio signals, low power required in providing fixed satellite services and low cost of accessing the services with high consistency and performance is further expected to propel the market growth.

The characteristic of the optical fiber to provide long haul communication service facilities without the need of a repeater or an amplifier at a very high data rate and with a very low loss in signal is likely to restrict the market growth for fixed satellite services.

North America is expected to be a key revenue generating region in the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period. The growth is likely to be spurred by advancement in the deployment of Ka-band to deliver fixed satellite services to network consumers in the region of North America.

Key participants include Eutelsat CommunicationsA. (France), Singapore Telecommunication Ltd. (Singapore), Embratel Star One (Brazil), Telesat Canada (Canada), Intelsat S.A. (Luxembourg), SES S.A. (Luxembourg), Thaicom Public Company Limited (Thailand), Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation (Japan), Hispasat (Spain), and Arabsat (Saudi Arabia).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of the size of organization, the market has been segmented into Small office Home office, Small-Sized Enterprises and Medium-Sized Enterprises, and Large Enterprises. An extensive need for proper and high-speed internet connectivity for smooth flow of work in large enterprises dominates the market with a market size of USD 9.14 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

• On the basis of region, the market segmentations are North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East, Africa and South America. Advancement in the deployment of Ka-band to deliver fixed satellite services to network consumers in the region of North America is likely to make this region occupy the largest market share with USD 7.62 billion in the year 2018 and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global fixed satellite service market on the basis of type of service, industry verticals, size of organization and region:

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Channel Broadcast

• Wholesale

• Audiovisual Contribution and Distribution

• Broadband and Enterprise Network

• Backhaul Services

• Managed Services

• Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Aerospace and Defense

• Government

• Education

• Retail

• Media and Entertainment

• Oil and Gas

• Telecom and IT

• Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Small office Home office

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Advantages of Fixed Satellite Services Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Fixed Satellite Services industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Fixed Satellite Services market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.