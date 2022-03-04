Industrial Scripts launches The 2022 TITAN Screenwriting Prize
Heavyweight Movie Producers and the Producer of BREAKING BAD judge The TITAN AwardUSA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second year of the prestigious annual screenwriting prize opens for submissions from writers and filmmakers globally, judged by a triumvirate of heavyweight Hollywood film and television producers.
The 2022 TITAN judges are as follows:
Basil IWANYK
$3bn+ career box office
(Credits include: the John Wick franchise, the Sicario franchise, The Town, Clash of the Titans franchise, Hotel Mumbai, Wind River, Greenland, A Private War)
Read our career retrospective with Basil here > https://industrialscripts.com/basil-iwanyk/
Shannon MCINTOSH
Oscar-nominated Movie Producer
(Credits include: Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Cinderella, The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained)
Read our career retrospective with Shannon here > https://industrialscripts.com/shannon-mcintosh/
Karen MOORE
EMMY-nominated producer
(Breaking Bad, Hannibal, House of Cards, Chambers, Blood & Oil)
Read our career retrospective with Karen here > https://industrialscripts.com/karen-moore/
Writers and filmmakers can submit to The TITAN Awards in six different formats, and the contest accepts pitches, short film scripts, feature screenplays, TV pilots, series bibles, and more.
In addition to the outright winners, genre category winners will also be announced, and these will range from Best Action Feature to Best Series Bible to Best TV Drama.
The three outright winners of The TITAN Awards will be announced later this year and will receive: one year’s continuous script and career promotion; project-specific support from Industrial Scripts; marketing to the IS industry roster of executives, agents, managers, and producers; a formal introduction to the three judges (who will also read their work); cash awards, writing software and more.
Open only to writers and filmmakers who have earnt less than $50,000 from writing services in the preceding year, the contest will also award a special prize for the leading diverse script featuring underrepresented voices, and recognise the best “Wildcard” – one writer with obvious, if unvarnished, talent.
After due consideration, the three “titans” will exclusively determine the Gold-Silver-Bronze order of merit, and the prizes will be awarded in late 2022.
JOHN WICK Producer Basil Iwanyk commented: “I don’t like writers who are perfectly cookie cutter-ish. So to be able to read them before they start adjusting to fit their perceived audience in showbiz is really exciting to me…”
ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD Producer Shannon Mcintosh said: ““I’m thrilled to be involved with this year’s TITAN awards because it’s a tremendous opportunity for fresh and exciting voices to find a platform to stand on and grow from…”
BREAKING BAD Producer Karen Moore commented: “Having judged the inaugural TITAN, I found it a lovely surprise to read the 2021 winners and am excited to uncover more fresh voices in 2022…”
Further Information, Images, Partners & Sponsors
The TITAN Awards is kindly supported by leading non-profit bottled water company Belu, who have donated over $7m to WaterAid, to-date, as well as screenwriting software providers Arc Studio Pro and Final Draft.
The TITAN Awards opened for entries on 1 March 2022 and closes for entries on 30 June 2022.
About Industrial Scripts
Industrial Scripts is a specialist screenplay consultancy founded in 2010.
The company has been active in script development, training and the film education sector since January 2010, and counts Oscar-winning producers, directors and both established and aspiring screenwriters among its global client base.
The company is the first of its kind to be reviewed over 1,500 times on Google-approved reviews websites.
Victoria Carrington
Industrial Scripts
asst@industrialscripts.com