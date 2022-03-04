Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market is Expected to Reach USD 663.61 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The escalating competition amongst the telecom service providers to make better and improved services available to consumers at affordable prices to gain a competitive edge is expected to drive the market for telecom APIs.

The Telecom Application programming interface market is expected to grow from USD 174.06 Billionin 2020 to USD 663.61 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period. The escalating competition amongst the telecom service providers to make better and improved services available to consumers at affordable prices to gain a competitive edge is expected to drive the market for telecom APIs. Mounting demand for online amusement and better mobile application, increased penetration of IoT devices, switching of the consumers to 4G networks, efforts towards making improved APIs for better user experience and the growing need by the telecom operators to monetize their advanced services are other drivers that are supposed to contribute towards the market growth.

Strict government regulations faced by telecom companies regarding the use of any discriminatory practices or any unfair policies may create a hindrance for the growth of the market.

Players will require increased investments to tackle these challenges and facilitate growth in the coming years. This report comprises drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the telecom application programming interface market; and extensive value chain analysis, patent analysis, analysis of the current manufacturing capability and technology status, commercialization potential in different devices, along with market size forecasts till 2026.

Key players in the telecom application programming interface market include Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Twillo Inc. (US), Alcatel-Lucent (France), AT&T Inc. (US), Apigee Corporation (US), Telefonica (Spain) Orange S.A. (France), Verizon Communications (US), Nexma Inc. (US), Fortumo (Estonia), LocationSmart (US), and Aspect Software (US) among other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of type of telecom API, the market has been segmented into SMS, MMS and RCS API, Payment API, Web RTC API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API, ID/SSO and Subscriber API, Location API, Content Delivery API, M2M and IoT API, and Others (Quality of Service, Device Information, and Advertising API).

• On the basis of end-user, the market segments are Internal Developer, Partner Developer, Enterprise Developer, and Long tail Of the above, the enterprise developers garb the largest market share with a market size of USD 39.3 billion in 2018 and would continue to do so as these developers make use of telecom APIs to push their products in the market and provide the products at a higher margin. This better fits the interest of these developers as they can carry out their business processes efficiently.

• Based on region, this report divides the market into the segments into North America, Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East, and The region of North America occupies the largest market share with a market size of USD 36.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period owing to increased use of smartphones and application among consumers as well as growing advancements in IT field.

The report “Telecom Application Programming Interface (API) Market by Type of Telecom API (SMS, MMS and RCS API, Payment API, Web RTC API, IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API, ID/SSO and Subscriber API, Location API, Content Delivery API, M2M and IoT API, and Others (Quality of Service, Device Information, and Advertising API), and Geography-Global Forecast 2026” is available now to Reports And Data customers and can also be purchased directly at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/telecom-application-programming-interface-api-market

For this report, the market has been divided into segments on the basis of type of telecom API, end-user and region:

Type of telecom API (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

SMS, MMS and RCS API

Payment API

Web RTC API

IVR/Voice Store and Voice Control API

ID/SSO and Subscriber API

Location API

Content Delivery API

M2M and IoT API

Others (Quality of Service, Device Information, and Advertising API)

End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Internal Developer

Partner Developer

Enterprise Developer

Long Tail Developer

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

