Wi-Fi as a Service Market is estimated to reach a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028

Increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi and rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects.

The researchers have considered all the factors influencing the growth of the Wi-Fi as a Service market on the global and regional scale. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Wi-Fi as a Service market. The pandemic has disrupted the supply chains and economic scenario of the market and has hindered the growth of the market. The report discusses in detail the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Wi-Fi as a Service market and its key segments. The report also offers a current and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

• The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

• The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Wi-Fi as a Service industry are:

Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Wi-Fi as a service market on the basis of service, organization size, location, end-use, and region:

• Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

• Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o SMEs

o Large Enterprises

• Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Indoor Location

o Outdoor Location

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Education

o BFSI

o Government

o Hospitality

o Manufacturing

o Transportation & Logistics

o Telecom & IT

o Others

The Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Wi-Fi as a Service market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Wi-Fi as a Service market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Wi-Fi as a Service market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report:

• The report encompasses Wi-Fi as a Service market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Wi-Fi as a Service industry

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

