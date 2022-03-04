Small Cell Networks Market is Expected to Reach USD 85.16 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Small Cell Networks Market Size USD 20.01 Billion in 2020, CAGR of 19.91%, Market Trends Increasing use of mobile data in urban and remote areas.

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing penetration of smart devices, coupled with rapid advancements in IoT devices and the potential of the small cell network to provide seamless connectivity, is contributing to the growth of the Small Cell Networks Market.

The Global Small Cell Networks Market is anticipated to reach USD 20.01 Billion in 2020 to USD 85.16 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.91%. The use of the mobile network is increasing significantly as the attraction for social media, live streaming, and gaming is surging. With the advent of wearable devices and the increasing penetration of smart devices, mobile broadband usage is rapidly increasing globally.

Small cells are low power base stations that fragment the cell sites into small pieces and are majorly deployed in indoor and outdoor settings for quick and seamless data distribution. Small cell networks are a vital part of the future LTE networks and have several advantages such as inexpensive deployment, flexible backhaul options, and smaller components, among others.

The rapid development of IoT devices and the small cell network’s potential to provide quick and direct connectivity between the devices is primarily driving the growth of the market. The surging demand for HD VoLTE, VR, and 4K videos is anticipated to create an added demand for the small cell network, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggests:

• As the dependence on mobile networks in remote areas continues to surge, the telecom operators are majorly focusing on deploying small cells and wireless networks in outdoor settings to speed up the data delivery and voice quality.

• The deployment of small cell networks in end-user industries such as military, household, and other industry verticals is driving the market growth.

• The small cell network market is presumed to attain a valuation of USD 94 billion by 2026, growing from USD 16.78 billion, registering a CAGR of 19.91% through the forecast period.

• Based on the operating environment, the indoor segment is anticipated to register significant growth owing to rising demand for enhanced network connectivity in indoor settings.

• Based on type, the femtocell technology is poised to gain the largest share of the market owing to the low demand for centralization hub and its incorporation in areas where enhancement of backhaul is inexpensive.

• The small cell network market is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the rapid advancements and deployment of the 5G network, increasing penetration of smart devices, and rising use of mobile data in urban and remote areas.

• In the regional landscape, North America is set to dominate the small cell networks market over the projected timeline attributable to escalating traffic on mobile data. Along with this, the deployment and advancement of 5G networks in the region and the initiatives taken by telecom operators to deploy 5G on their mobile infrastructure are adding traction to the growth of the market in the region.

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rapid advancements in indoor small cell networks in SMEs coupled with fast-paced deployment of 5G networks across China and other APAC regions. Government initiatives in Korea, Japan, and China to provide uninterrupted high-speed data is also driving the growth of the market in the region.

• Prominent players of the small cell networks market are Cisco Systems, Inc. Ericsson, Airspan Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Qualcomm Telecommunications, Texas Instruments, Hitachi, Ltd., and CommScope, Inc.

• Key market players are actively undertaking strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product developments, technological advancements, and partnerships, among others.

• In 2019, Nokia Corporation launched two small cell products specifically designed for indoor and outdoor settings to cater to high crowded areas such as airports, shopping malls, and hospitals.

• In September 2019, Swisscom and Ericsson joined forces to deploy small cell networks in Switzerland for indoor applications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Small Cell Networks Market on the basis of type, service, operating environment, end-user, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Femtocell

• Microcell

• Picocell

• Metrocell

By Service (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Installation & Integration

• Maintenance & Support

• Network Planning and Design

• Professional Service

By Operating Environment (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Indoor

• Outdoor

By End-User (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• Consumer & Soho

• Small & Medium Business

• Large Enterprise

By Region (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

