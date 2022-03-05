Photolithography Equipment Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis up to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growth of the semiconductors industry is a significant factor driving global photolithograpgy equipment market reveneu growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global photolithography equipment market size is expected to reach USD 22.90 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key factor attributed to rapid market revenue growth includes rapid growth of the global semiconductor industry. Photolithography equipment is used to make geometric patterns to a semiconductor substrate/film. These patterns on a semiconductor substrate help in providing a path for electrical conductivity and in turn development of semiconductor devices. The primary benefit of photolithography is in the offering of parallel process technique, which is essential for mass production. Additionally, photolithography is capable of controlling the precise shape and size of whole semiconductor substrate, along with transferring of pattern created through CAD (computer-aided design) software.

Factors influencing the growth of the Photolithography Equipment market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Photolithography Equipment market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Photolithography Equipment industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Photolithography Equipment industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Some Key Highlights From Report

• In April 2019, Bruker Corporation made an announcement about the acquisition of semiconductor cleaning and mask repair units of RAVE LLC, which is a company engaged in providing equipment for laser photomask repair.

• EUV photolithography equipment provides considerable advantages in simplifying fabrication process by decreasing mask counts and permitting more 2D designs to be printed. A significant breakthrough associated with EUV photolithography equipment is the creation of very thin markings. In addition, EUV photolithography process enables production of cheaper, faster, more powerful, and energy-efficient chips. EUV photolithography equipment is preferred for hi-tech componentry necessary for developing Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, along with Artificial Intelligence.

• Excimer lasers provide an exceptional combination of UV wavelength output in combination with high pulse energy. High pulse energy and rapid repetition rate of excimer lasers allows high process throughput and decreases the total time required to produce a single semiconductor wafer.

The Photolithography Equipment research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Photolithography Equipment report are:

Nikon Corporation, SUSS Microtec SE, ASML Holding NV, Veeco Instruments Inc., EV Group, NuFlare Technology Inc., Canon Inc., Neutronix Inc., Onto Innovation Inc., and Eulitha AG.

Emergen Research has segmented the global photolithography equipment market on the basis of type, light source, wavelength, end-use, and region:

• Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o EUV

o I-Line

o DUV

o ArFi

o ArF

o KrF

• Light Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Mercury Lamps

o Fluorine Lasers

o Excimer Lasers

o Laser-Produced Plasma

• Wavelength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o 370 nm-270 nm

o 270 nm-70 nm

o 70 nm- 1 nm

• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

o Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

o Foundries

Regional Analysis :

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Photolithography Equipment market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

