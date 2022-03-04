Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Market Utilize Seismic Technology To Minimize Risks And Maximize Returns

Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Oil & Gas Upstream Activities Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and gas wells drilling service providers are using seismic technology to map and interpret potential hydrocarbon reserves driving the oil & gas upstream activities market growth. 4D seismic technology is used to track the change in the physical properties of the reservoir rocks which are caused due to changes in reservoir pressure, temperature and fluid saturation. It tracks these changes by repeating 3D seismic surveys over time-to-time to create a time-lapse or 4D seismic image. These technology works as a tool to minimize drilling risk and maximize the return on investment. For instance, some of the major companies using this technology include Statoil, NTNU, and Chevron.

The global oil & gas upstream activities market size is expected to grow from $3.57 trillion in 2021 to $3.93 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The oil and gas upstream activities market is expected to reach $5.66 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

According to TBRC’s oil & gas upstream activities market overview, extraction companies around the world are investing heavily in digital oilfield technology to enhance oil and gas production. Digital oil fields integrate advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to collect real-time data from the oilfield. They consist of visualization, product surveillance, integrated decision making, and remote communication systems. Digital technologies in oil fields include high-performance drill bits, advanced electrical submersible pumps, and 3D seismic imaging and reservoir modelling. Oilfields digitization facilitates efficient utilization of human resources and thus optimizes the profitability of oil production. This technology is changing the competitive landscape with a fact that an increase in production efficiency by ten percentage points can yield an impact of $220 million to $260 million on the bottom-line. According to IHS CERA, digital oilfield implementation leads to increase in oil production by 2 to 8%and reduction in operating expense by 5 to 25%. For instance, some of the major companies investing in digital oilfields include Noble Corp, Statoil and Apache Corp.

Major players covered in the global oil & gas upstream activities market are Iraq Ministry of Oil, Gazprom PAO, Saudi Aramco, National Iranian Oil Company, Royal Dutch Shell, Rosneft, Schlumberger Ltd., Equinor, Gazprom Neft, and Chevron.

TBRC’s global oil & gas upstream activities market analysis report is segmented by type into crude oil, natural gas, oil and gas wells drilling services, oil and gas supporting activities, by drilling type into offshore, onshore, by end-user into crude petroleum comprises, natural gas extraction comprises.

