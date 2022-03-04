Automotive Films Market To Witness Moderate Growth Rate During 2018 to 2026 | 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company

Automotive Films Market

Automotive Films are used for heat and glare reduction, thermal insulation and UV filtration purposes. They are applied on automobile windows.

SEATLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive Films Market Report is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The increased safety features of automotive films are the major market drivers. The major challenges are regulations in countries regarding tinted glass. The regulations are a result of concerns related to passenger safety in public vehicles and national security.

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲

𝐎𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

Window Film

Dyed

Metallized

Hybrid

Ceramic

Wrap Film

Paint Protection Film

Others

𝐎𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞

Passenger Cars Light

Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐥𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

➤Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive films. This is due to burgeoning growth in the automotive industry in India, China and Indonesia. Combined car sales in these countries topped 32 million in 2015. The tall number is attributed to rising population and high disposable incomes among the emerging middle class in these countries. In India, strict laws on automotive films are due to concerns regarding women safety in public vehicles such as taxis and buses. The regulations are expected to hinder market growth in India.

➤North America and Europe are the next largest markets. The demand for SUVs and pickup trucks has risen in U.S. and Canada. A high preference for personal transportation in North America is expected to drive the automobile sector in the region. Whereas, Europe despite having a rich population is comparatively less inclined towards personal transportation due to a well-developed public transport infrastructure.

Window films hold the largest market share among all segments. The application of window films increases sun protection and also makes the vehicle aesthetically appealing. It does not block radio waves and is cost effective. Wrap Films can be used on cars and commercial vehicles for advertising. They can be printed on and are customizable based on size and shape.

Window Films and Passenger cars hold the largest market share in their respective segments. Wrap films are the fastest-growing segment due to demand for advertising space.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation, and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics.

