ONI-X: Physical Collectibles Offered To Holders

ONI-X offers a specialty collectible NFT written and illustrated by Zae-1X. The graphic novel will introduce everyone to the character and the universe of artistic and cultural renaissance

/EIN News/ -- Stockholm, Sweden, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a dystopian future where humanity has shed most of its human traits, Oni-X is a race of faceless mechanical rebels leading the future of artistic and cultural renaissance. As the void of expression has become more widespread, Oni-X traverses the digital landscape tagging his icon on the UI of the dull world around him.

As the anticipated mint date is set for early to mid March 2022, those who look to join the project can be prepared to look towards a series of 5,500 uniquely generated modifications to the original character Oni-X. 200 will be reserved to OG members of the Discord, and 1000 for the Regular Whitelist members. The remaining supply will be available for public mint.

The expected mint price to join the project will be 2 SOL per NFT. The developers have picked Solana because it provides a happy medium between the project and buyers to take advantage of the blockchain’s benefits.

The Collectibles

From the jump, the team of excellence wanted to release physical collectibles that coincide with the digital NFTs, and therefore, are just as rare and exclusive to holders. These collectibles will only be available to verified NFT holders at the time of the physical collectible drop. Upon mint completion, the crew will work hard to provide the following:

Merchandise

Official merchandise will be available for everyone. The merchandise incorporates a wide line of products related to the project. Some of the designs are limited just to NFT holders.

Collectible Toy

A specialty collectible figure exclusive to NFT holders, but it is entirely optional to receive one. Regardless, a physical collectible will be attached to each of the NFTs.

Graphic Novel

Learn more about the mystery behind Oni-X by investigating their graphic novel, written and illustrated by Zae-1X, who is also the person behind the birth story of the project.

The novel will introduce users to the character and the universe he resides in. There will be Rare NFT drops alongside the graphic novel release.

What Wallet Do I Need for Sol?

Phantom.app (Desktop) or Solflare (Mobile/Desktop) is the preferred wallet. For added security, looking into a hardware wallet such as Ledger or Trezor is highly recommended.

As the mint date gets closer, those looking to add Oni-X to their collection can find more information and updates by interacting with the team on the following sites:

Website: https://www.oni-x.art/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Oni_Xart

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/oni-x

This publication has been released in collaboration with CoinBoosts x ONI-X.

