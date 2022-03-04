Infant Nutrition Market By 2026 covers Size, Share, Upcoming Trends Segmentation, Opportunities and Forecast

Infant Nutrition Markets

Infant nutrition is a substitute food for breast milk. The initial 6 months after birth plays a very crucial role in development of a child

Recently announced Global Infant Nutrition Market Report By Coherent Market Insights is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The infant nutrition product market is broadly classified as baby food and infant formula. These segments are similar in application, though have different growth drivers. Prepared food, dried food and other foods come under the baby food segment, whereas the follow-On milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk and growing milk comes under the infant formula segment.

A recent trend observed in the global infant nutrition market is that of increasing consumer inclination towards organic products. Consumers, especially in developed countries in North America and Europe are willing to pay premium amounts for such products, owing to the general perception of these being more healthy and safe as compared to conventional products.

Infant Nutrition Market Taxonomy:

Global Market by Product Type:

Baby Food

Infant Formula

Global Market by Formulation:

Powder

Liquid

Ready-to-eat

Global Market by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Super Markets & General Stores

E-commerce

Global Market by Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Growing consumer base and economy of emerging countries would play a major role in the growth of infant nutrition market in the near future:

In the next few years, it is expected that the global infant nutrition market will show healthy growth. In the last few years the sale of infant nutrition products in developed countries has shown single digit growth rate. As the slowly increasing population, low birth rate and due to market saturation. In case of emerging countries, the market has grown by double digit rate due to increasing population and economy of the countries at high rates and increasing awareness about infant nutrition.

China holds the largest market share in APAC region as it has the highest birthrate and the companies are focusing on the sale of premium products in China, considering its growing economy and growing income of the middle class population.

Competitive Landscape

➤Stringent regulatory scenario, creates high entry barrier for new entrants in the market. As per the data of China Certification and Accreditation Administration (CNCA), after implementation of quality and safety standards in 2013, out of over 800 foreign brands selling their product of infant formula, only 94 have received approval to sell their products in China and only two-thirds of the local Chinese have received production permit renewals, who has their infant formula products.

➤Some major players in this market include Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Bledina, DANONE, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd, Abbott Nutrition, The Kraft Heinz Company, FrieslandCampina, and Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co. Ltd.

➤The Mead Johnson Nutrition and Abbott Nutrition holds the largest market share with their Enfamil and Similac brands.

➤In 2012, Nestle bought Pfizer’s baby food division for US$11.9 billion. This acquisition helped Nestle to expand its reach into emerging markets, as Pfizer had large market share in countries such as India and China.

