Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Incorporates AI For A Responsive Virtual Experience

Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The combination of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and AR has immense opportunities in augmented reality software and services going forward. AI is the development of the system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. AI enables capabilities like real-world object tagging, enabling an AR system to predict the appropriate interface for a person in a given virtual environment, and enhances AR to create a multidimensional and responsive virtual experience that can bring in new levels of insight and creativity. Filters in Instagram and Snapchat are some examples of AI and AR working together. Similarly, in 2020, NexTech AR solutions announced the launch of a new collaborative streaming solution with AI and AR enhancements that integrates virtual experience platforms and SaaS offerings. This trend will significantly contribute to the augmented reality software and services market growth.

Read more on the Global Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-and-services-global-market-report

The global augmented reality software and services market size is expected to grow from $7.12 billion in 2021 to $11.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 60.8%. The change in the market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The global augmented reality software and services market share is expected to reach $71.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 57.9%.

Augmented reality (AR) is increasingly used in various fields such as amusements, retail, entertainment, and medicine. In medicine, the practice of using AR software for surgery, and diagnosis has increased in recent years as it improves precision during operations, reduces medical errors, and gives doctors and patients a better understanding of complex medical problems. For instance, the surgeons and doctors at the Imperial College and St. Mary’s Hospital in London, have started practicing this method by using Microsoft’s HoloLens AR glasses during reconstructive surgery on patients who have suffered severe injuries. Earlier, handheld scanners were used to locate major blood vessels near the wound, making the surgery difficult. Increase in use of AR in various fields shapes the augmented reality software and services market outlook.

Major players covered in the global augmented reality software and services industry are Wikitude GmbH, Daqri, Zugara, Upskill, Aurasma, Augmate Corporation, PTC Inc., Catchoom Technologies, Ubimax GmbH, Marxent Labs, Inglobe Technologies, Qualcomm, HP, Total Immersion, Atheer, Inc., Mozilla, Google, Pixar, Facebook, Amazon, IKEA, BMW, Pristine Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality, Jbknowledge, Inc., Magic Leap, Inc., Mortar Studios and Viewar GmbH.

TBRC’s global AR software and services market report is segmented by software function into remote collaboration, workflow optimization, visualization, documentation, 3D modelling, navigation, others, by vertical into aerospace and defense, medical, commercial, oil and gas, mining, telecom, it/data centers, enterprise, consumer, others, by end-user type into commercial, consumer

Augmented Reality Software and Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Software Function (Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Visualization, Documentation, 3D Modelling, Navigation), By Vertical (Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Commercial, Oil & Gas, Mining, Telecom, IT/Data Centers, Enterprise, Consumer), By End-User Type (Commercial, Consumer) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a augmented reality software and services market overview, forecast augmented reality software and services market size and growth for the whole market, augmented reality software and services market segments, geographies, augmented reality software and services market trends, augmented reality software and services market drivers, augmented reality software and services market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, augmented reality software and services market profiles, and augmented reality software and services market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Augmented Reality Software and Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2518&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Head-Up Display (HUD)), By Application (Consumer, Commercial, Enterprise, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Automotive), By Component (Hardware, Software) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-devices-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Services Global Market Report 2022 – By Applications (Training, Annual Reports And Augmented Brochures, Architectural Projects/New Construction, Games, Trade Show Environments), By Type (Hardware, Software), By End Use (Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-services-global-market-report

Augmented Reality Software Global Market Report 2022 – By Software Function (3D Modelling, Workflow optimization, Visualization, Navigation, Remote collaboration, Documentation), By Vertical (Enterprise, Oil and gas, Mining, Telecom, Aerospace and defense, Medical), By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/augmented-reality-software-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC