Việt Nam committed to UN common agenda

VIETNAM, March 4 -

Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang speaks at the consultation. —VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, head of the Permanent Delegation of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to work with other countries on proposals outlined in the UN Secretary-General's report "Our Common Agenda."

Addressing a consultation held by the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Giang applauded the report, which he said included many breakthrough initiatives and future directions that were important for Việt Nam, developing countries and the world.

The Vietnamese diplomat said that the combination of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on climate change, along with new ways of doing things, would contribute to realising important priorities and plans for the international community.

He said initiatives such as appointing special envoys for future generations and emergency response mechanisms to global crises could help mobilise resources if carried out properly.

On health issues, he reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for the global vaccination plan and assistance for low- and middle-income countries to access medical technology and to strengthen institutions and finance for the World Health Organization.

Giang said that at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, Việt Nam committed to net-zero emissions by 2050 and would not build new coal power plants.

The diplomat expressed support of the UN Secretary-General's call for financial assistance and technology sharing for developing countries, which consider the interests and concerns of the most affected countries such as small island nations.

"Việt Nam advocates a long-term approach, attaching importance to expertise and adequate research, in which a periodic report on strategic vision and global risks could be a creative way forward," he said.

In his opening speech, President of the 76th General Assembly Abdulla Shahid emphasised that many issues raised by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres were timely and the world was facing many major challenges in terms of environment and health and climate change.

He called on the international community to join hands to deal with these challenges and thoroughly discuss the UN Secretary General's proposals to ensure the rights and interests of future generations. — VNS