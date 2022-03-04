Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,024 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,522 in the last 365 days.

Ely Buendia on De Lima's reelection bid: I hope that you win this

PHILIPPINES, March 4 - Press Release March 4, 2022

Ely Buendia on De Lima's reelection bid: I hope that you win this

Rock icon Ely Buendia expressed his support for re-electionist Senator Leila M. de Lima who is running a campaign from her detention quarters in Camp Crame where she is unjustly incarcerated for the past five years.

Buendia, who like De Lima, hails from Camarines Sur - Buendia is from Naga City, while De Lima is from Iriga City - said he hopes that the lady Senator secure a victory in the upcoming 2022 National Elections.

"Hi, Senator Leila de Lima. I just want to tell you how much I admire what you stand for and I hope you keep fighting the good fight and I hope that you win this coming elections. Thank you very much for your sacrifice," he said in an interview after the Robredo-Pangilinan team campaign rally at the Iloilo Sports Complex last Feb. 25.

Buendia took to the stage and performed a set of Eraserheads classics during the grand rally in Iloilo City.

Also present in the event were the Senatorial candidates under the Pangilinan-Robredo ticket. De Lima was represented by one of her legal counsels and Spokesperson, Atty. Dino De Leon.

De Lima, who learned about Buendia's message through a transcript sent by her staff, said she appreciates the singer's kind and encouraging words for her.

"Thank you so much for your heartwarming show of support, Ely. Maraming salamat sa pagbabahagi ng oras, talento at musika, hindi lamang para mapasaya ang ating mga kababayan, kundi para samahan at bigyan sila ng higit na lakas at pag-asa para sa gobyernong tapat at makatarungang bukas," she said.

(Watch Ely Buendia's Message for Senator Leila M. de Lima, here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=537379184294553)

You just read:

Ely Buendia on De Lima's reelection bid: I hope that you win this

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.