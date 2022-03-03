Submit Release
AB156 in Sen: Public hearing held - 2022-03-03

WISCONSIN, March 3 - An Act to amend 76.67 (2); and to create 71.07 (8f), 71.10 (4) (fd), 71.28 (8f), 71.30 (3) (cu), 71.47 (8f), 71.49 (1) (cu), 76.6395 and 234.46 of the statutes; Relating to: state workforce housing income and franchise tax credit and requiring the exercise of rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Revenue

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
3/3/2022 Sen. Public hearing held  
10/26/2021 Asm. Read a third time and passed, Ayes 95, Noes 0 536

