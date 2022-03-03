Nominations are open for the 2022 Order of New Brunswick

CANADA, March 3 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – Members of the public are invited to submit nominations for the Order of New Brunswick.

The highest honour awarded by the province, it was established in 2000 to celebrate the achievements of New Brunswickers who have contributed to the province’s economic, cultural and social development. This year nominations are also sought for those who have made extraordinary contributions to the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its inception, more than 190 people have been recognized.

The new members are invested during a ceremony typically held in the fall at Government House in Fredericton.

“In my role, I have met many New Brunswickers who lift their communities upward, break down barriers for their peers, and set a standard for excellence in their domains through hard work and perseverance,” said Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy. “Indeed, it is because of exceptional and committed people that New Brunswickers have been able to respond with such strength and unity to the pandemic effort over the past two years. Our province’s greatest strength will always be its people, and the Order of New Brunswick recognizes their extraordinary achievements.”

Any Canadian citizen who is a present or former long-term resident of the province is eligible for nomination.

“I invite New Brunswickers to nominate individuals who they feel deserve to be recognized for the impact they have had in their community and province," said Premier Blaine Higgs. "Over the years, this recognition offered to resilient, selfless people with exceptional know-how has become a unifying moment for our entire province, as it highlights individual successes that have consequently become collective.”

The nomination deadline is April 1. Recipients will be announced on New Brunswick Day, Aug. 1.

More information on the order, submission of nominations, and members is available online.

