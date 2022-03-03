Instructor-led hunter education courses coming up in Southwest Idaho

Instructor-led courses have ramped up in Southwest Idaho: 11 courses with open seats are slated to start in the two months, with many more to come. Among the upcoming offerings in the Southwest Region are Hunter Education Certification, Hunter/Bowhunter Combo Education Certification, Bowhunter Education Certification, Trapper Certification, and a Hunting & Shooting Sports Course -- a new program type under the Idaho Hunter Education umbrella.

Here is a list of upcoming courses and scheduled start-dates. Follow the links to see more information about each class and to register:

In addition to the normal instructor-led courses, the Southwest Region is excited to offer the "Shooting Fundamentals & Sighting in a Hunting Rifle" skills course on April 16, which falls under the Hunting & Shooting Sports umbrella. In this course, students will learn about bullet trajectory, how a sight works, adjusting sights and compensating for different ranges. In general, Hunting & Shooting Sports Courses will allow students to dive deeper into a particular, specialized subject; however, this specific class is a great option for graduates of the Online Hunter Education program as a stand-in for a field day.

Why sign up for an instructor-led course?

Learn from experienced hunters/instructors: Maybe you have a question about something that wasn’t directly covered in the coursework, or maybe you just want a little more explanation. With instructor-led courses, you have the opportunity to dive a little deeper than what you find in the Hunter Education book. Instructors provide person-to-person interaction that you won’t find through a strictly online course.

It’s hands-on: In-person instruction provides a hands-on component to hunter education that simply isn’t available in the online format. So, what exactly do we mean by “hands-on?” While both the online and in-person courses cover the same information, in-person students have the benefit of putting the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of Hunter Education instructors who can explain and demonstrate.

For example, in every instructor-led course (including hybrid courses), students have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom, and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.

It’s affordable: The cost for enrolling in instructor-led certification courses is less than a box of shotgun shells: just $9.75.

To see a full list of instructor-led courses scheduled go to https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho.