Lucid Dreaming: A simple state with big implications
What exactly is Lucid Dreaming?
Lucid dreaming is knowing that you are dreaming while dreaming. A simple state with big implications.
During a normal night's dream, a lucid dreamer "wakes up" inside the dream, and understands, with complete certainty, that everything they are experiencing is a dream. They know that they're dreaming during the dream.
Unlike standard dreams, where we don't realize we are experiencing a dream until we wake up. A lucid dream is like a psychological virtual reality. It is an experience you live rather than just remember.
Isn't it odd that we consider it perfectly normal to spend many hours each night mistaking the world of dreams for reality?
Learning how to lucid dream fixes this problem.
Most lucid dream beginners are unaware that lucid dreaming has an official term and simply call it "conscious dreaming" or "aware dreaming".
You've probably experienced a spontaneous lucid dream at some point in your life, most people have. They are especially common among teenagers and young adults, who appear to experience spontaneous lucidity with a degree of regularity.
Lucid dreaming can be a very exhilarating experience and if you're wondering about what lucid dreaming techniques are, or how to lucid dream for beginners, then keep reading...
Knowing you are dreaming while still dreaming is amazing. Dream interpretation can be important. The lucid dream experience is that of waking up in the dreamworld, knowing that everything you see, hear, touch, and taste, is an illusion. It's mind-blowing and a wonderful way to explore lucid dreaming and dream interpretation directly.
But how do you learn how to lucid dream?
Like any complex skill, lucid dreaming takes time, dedication, and practice to master. Consider it a similar skillset to learning a new language or musical instrument. Lucid dreaming will take roughly the same amount of time to develop as these.
For example, you may be able to teach someone a few simple phrases in French, but it will take many years of dedicated training to become fluent—likewise, you may be able to experience your first few lucid dreams in a short period of time, but regular high-quality lucid dreams, at will, will take at least a year of dedicated and consistent effort, often much longer.
The process of learning how to lucid dream can be made much easier with the help of a professional lucid dreaming teacher and with regular lucid dream tuition. Equally there are a huge number of lucid dreaming techniques and methods to help you unlock the doorway to your dreams. Many people find that lucid dreaming books are a reliable and enjoyable first step into learning how to lucid dream.
There is multiple techniques used to help induce lucid dreams. However, there is no single "ultimate technique". You will have to spend time experimenting and practicing until you find a combination of techniques and practices that work for your unique psychology. Once again, a trained lucid dreaming guide can help you learn the best techniques for you.
So you want to learn how to lucid dream, but you're confused with all the contradictory and slightly crazy-sounding information out there?
Is lucid dream interpretation a way to learn?
The first thing any would-be lucid dreamer should do is to become familiar with their dreams. This means keeping a detailed record of your dreams, known as a dream journal.
Your dream journal will help you to "map" the territory of your dreams, giving you a familiarity with the experience.
As you become more familiar with your dreams, you’ll start to notice inconsistencies that distinguish dreams from waking life — these are called "dream signs". A common dream sign for most people is that they will feel strong emotional states more regularly in dreams than in waking life — another is that technological devices tend to malfunction in the dream world.
Dream signs are like the fingerprints of dreams. As you learn your own personal signs, you’ll naturally start to notice them within your dreams — and often, this recognition will be enough to make you realize that you are dreaming.
This is the simplest "lucid dreaming technique" that forms the foundations for all other approaches. However, lucid dreaming is a deep and broad topic, with many techniques and strategies.
Another important skill required for lucid dreaming is known as the "reality test" (also known as a “ reality check ”).
This is simply learning to regularly question if you are awake or dreaming throughout your daily life. The idea is that this practice will develop an observant and critical mindset that, once habituated, will transfer into your dream world. Of course, when you perform such a test within a dream, you'll realize that what you’re experiencing is all a dream.
There are many different types of reality tests, but the most reliable are the nose pinch test and the digital watch test.
Where is the best place to learn?
With so much to learn and so many places to choose from as your source of learning, it’s easy for an aspiring lucid dreamer to stumble into the less reliable areas of the internet and fall victim to a scammer or misinformed teacher.
To avoid making such a mistake, follow this simple rule of thumb:
If a teacher, product, or website claims that lucid dreaming is quick and easy, or that they have some special secret, then you can be entirely sure that you are dealing with someone untrustworthy.
If you are looking to learn how to lucid dream, the best place to start is to pick up a quality guidebook on the subject. Books offer an ideal way to immerse your mind in the subject, allow you to learn at your own pace, and are almost always far more reliable and well-researched than online articles and videos.
