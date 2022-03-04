Automated Retail Market Covering Latest Trends & Recent Developments During 2022 - 2029

AMR Logo

The point of sale terminals that include barcode scanners, cash registers and receipt printer are strongly contributing to the retail automation market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of the automated retail market report is to determine the current and future trends in the market, which can help organizations to opt for this technology. The study covers an in-depth analysis of the market potential of all key industrial applications.

The market focus has shifted from the manufacturers to the customers over the past few years. The need for customer satisfaction is rapidly rising. This change in business trends is one of the major driving forces of the automated retail market.

Secondly, automation in retail helps the vendors with easy management. The cost of the equipment is the only and major limiting factor of the automated retail market. High-tech kiosks with touch screen systems are the most recent innovations that are gaining popularity presently.

Here lies the opportunity for touch screen automated products and devices, which have the capability of ruling the automated retail market.

On the basis of technology, the automated retail market is segmented into POS (point of sale) and supply chain automated products. POS is sub-segmented into kiosks, barcode readers, self-checkout systems, cash registers, bill/receipt printer, card reader, etc., and the supply chain includes electronic shelf label, belt conveyor, and logistics equipment.

The most popular devices amongst all are card readers and bill printers. They dominate the market by their presence in small as well as hefty stores.

The automated retail market can also be segmented on the basis of technology. They are CAD (computer-aided designing), NCD (Numerically controlled devices), Robots and information technology. CAD is mostly used due to its high-tech applications.

On the basis of geography, the automated retail market is divided mainly into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. North America has the highest market share due to the high rate of adoption of high technologies.

The top players of this market are Sanmina, Toshiba, Pricer, Leviton technologies, Data logic, first data and Fujitsu. Strategic alliances have been the key strategy for the automated retail market. Toshiba has entered into a strategic alliance with grand care systems for the manufacturing of different sensors.

KEY BENEFITS:

• Segmentation on the basis of product, technology and geography gives integrated overview of the market and can help the upcoming firms to increase their profitability.

• The successful strategy adopted by the market leaders can be followed to formulate efficient strategies.

• Estimations are calculated according to the current market scenario and projected future trends for the period 2014-2020.

• Porter’s five forces model explains the potency of buyers and suppliers along with the competitive scenario of the market, which helps the stakeholders to maximize their profits.

• Special emphasis on the drivers and opportunities is given to determine the future potential of the market.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

