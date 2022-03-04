Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,471 in the last 365 days.

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), in collaboration with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), recognizes March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM).

Throughout March, a wide range of stakeholders, including public health organizations, prevention and treatment providers, advocacy groups and gambling operators work collaboratively to let people know that hope and help exist for problem gambling. Groups nationwide will hold conferences, air Public Service Announcements, provide counselor training, host health screening days and implement social media campaigns to increase public awareness of problem gambling and the availability of prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The PGAM theme for this year is "Awareness +Action" and participants are encouraged to use the hashtag #PGAM2022 on social media platforms.

Problem gambling is defined as all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits. Approximately 2 million U.S. adults (1% of the population) are estimated to meet criteria for severe problem gambling. Another 4-6 million (2-3%) meet the criteria for mild or moderate problem gambling.

The Office of Problem Gambling at IDPH raises awareness about the availability of gambling prevention and treatment services offered statewide. "Iowans who are impacted by problem gambling are encouraged to visit Your Life Iowa to learn more or to connect with a qualified professional. Help and hope are only a call, text, or chat away,” said Katie Bee, Project Director of the Office of Problem Gambling at the Iowa Department of Public Health.

If you have questions you’d like answered, support and assistance is available through Live Chat, by calling 1-800-BETS OFF, or by texting (855) 895-8398.

You just read:

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.