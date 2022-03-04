Quintillion Releases a Guide on How Satellite Data From Space Can Help Solve Problems on Earth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion releases a guide on how satellite data can help solve problems on Earth. Satellites can capture images and data that are sent down to ground stations.
The information gathered can benefit several industries that influence things like public safety to business efficiency. The technological advancements in satellite imagery have helped many organizations gather valuable information for their work.
Many scientific industries can use satellite technology to help maintain or alert to changes. Some scientific influences that satellite data can help include:
• Mitigating natural disasters by detecting significant weather changes that can cause potential hazards.
• Measuring forest resources by tracking deforestation, detecting plant disease, measuring the extent of forest fires, and performing tree counts.
• Analyzing ocean activity to detect water temperatures, sea levels, watercolor, hurricane activity, tidal heights, and map the ocean floor's topography.
• Observing wildlife patterns by helping estimate populations, track migrations, monitor endangered species, and analyze animal behaviors.
• Researching the effects of climate change caused by human activity and how it affects melting Arctic ice, bleaching coral reefs, and more.
Businesses can also benefit from satellite visualizations that help inspect infrastructure for any deformations or vulnerabilities that may cause catastrophes. The satellites data can help detect if the issues are manmade issues or environmental threats.
Agriculture businesses can also benefit from satellite imagery. Farmers and food manufacturers can monitor soil conditions, look for the spread of plant disease, perform a rainfall assessment, or calculate predicted output through satellite technology. This can better anticipate potential food shortages or surpluses.
National interests can also benefit by:
• Detecting illegal activity, including oil spills, deforestation, poaching, or unregulated fishing.
• The U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security utilize satellite technology to make critical decisions that affect public safety from
foreign and natural threats.
The resources page offers documents and presentations to provide the community and media with information on the Quintillion project and its impact. It also includes a helpful FAQ page and Quintillion’s up-to-date blog discussing industry news and company updates. For parties interested in how satellite technology helps solve problems, visit Quintillion’s website for more information.
Grace Jang
Grace Jang
