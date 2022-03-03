Attorney General Ford Announces Conviction of Medicaid Services Provider Owner

Las Vegas, NV – Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Leshay Danail Harris, 36, of Las Vegas, was sentenced Wednesday in a case involving failure to maintain records for services billed to Nevada Medicaid.

Leshay Danail Harris, the owner of Foundation Stone Family Services, Inc. (Foundation Stone), was sentenced for a Gross Misdemeanor offense of Intentional Failure to Maintain Adequate Records by District Court Judge Kathleen E. Delaney. Judge Delaney sentenced Harris to 364 days in jail, suspended, and placed her on probation for one year. As part of the sentence, Harris was also ordered to pay $30,709 in restitution. The billing occurred between January 2018 and May 2018.

“My office will continue to enforce regulations for Medicaid providers to be transparent and accurate with all their billing and records requirements.” said AG Ford. “Owners remain ultimately responsible when receiving taxpayer funds for ensuring their companies abide with all Medicaid regulations.”

The investigation began after the MFCU received a complaint that a rehabilitative mental health services Medicaid provider was billing for services that were not provided. During that investigation, the MFCU discovered that another Medicaid services provider, Foundation Stone, was also billing for services that may not have been provided. The investigation revealed that Foundation Stone billed service hours under the name of a provider purportedly engaged by Foundation Stone during the above-referenced period. The investigation further revealed the provider did not provide any services to many of the Medicaid recipients for whom Foundation Stone billed Medicaid for services by the provider. In addition, Harris failed to maintain the required documentation supporting such purported services

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

The case was prosecuted by Steve Sidhu, Senior Deputy Attorney General.

