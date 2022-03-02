Carper’s EPW Chairmanship on Climate Action Earns 100% Rating by LCV

DELAWARE, March 2 - In its 2021 Scorecard, the League of Conservation Voters gives a perfect score to the Environment and Public Works Chairman

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, proudly earned another 100 percent rating on the League of Conservation Voters (LCV) National Environmental Scorecard for his leadership fighting for transformational climate action, environmental justice, clean air, and safe drinking water for the American people.

“I’m proud and honored to have earned another 100 percent rating by the League of Conservation Voters,” said Senator Carper. “As Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I am focused on advancing policies to ensure that all Americans have clean air to breathe, safe water to drink, and a healthy, habitable planet for generations to come. The urgency of this moment can’t be understated — we need bold action to combat the climate crisis, create good-paying jobs, and protect our environment. That’s exactly what I continue to fight for each and every day.”

“Congratulations to Environment and Public Works Committee Chairman Tom Carper for scoring a perfect 100% on LCV’s 2021 National Environmental Scorecard,” said LCV President, Gene Karpinski. “As the senior Senator from Delaware, the state with the lowest elevation in the nation, he’s all too familiar with the threats posed by the climate crisis. He has been one of the leading champions for protecting equitable access to clean air and water, advancing clean energy, and taking the bold, transformational action that is required to combat the climate crisis while saving households money on their energy bills and creating millions of good-paying union jobs in the clean energy economy. We are so grateful to have Senator Carper’s strong environmental leadership in Congress and look forward to working together to pass a historic framework centered around $550 billion in investments for climate, justice and jobs and other provisions that will lower costs and protect the health of families and communities while taking the strongest action the United States has ever taken to combat the climate crisis.”

