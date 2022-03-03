Governor McKee, EOHHS Begin Distribution of Rhode Island Rebounds Funding to Early Intervention Providers

RHODE ISLAND, March 3 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee announced that applications are open for $5.5 million in funding to assist Early Intervention providers that were impacted by COVID-19. This program is part of the McKee Administration's Rhode Island Rebounds initiative – a 10 percent investment of the State's $1.13 billion American Rescue Plan State Fiscal Recovery Funds as a down payment on Rhode Island's economic comeback.

"All children and families deserve access to the important early childhood services that Early Intervention provides," said Governor McKee. "I thank the General Assembly for approving my Administration's Rhode Island Rebounds proposal and encourage all Early Intervention providers to take advantage of this important funding."

Early Intervention provides essential early childhood development services that support healthy outcomes for children. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Early Intervention providers faced significant losses and are struggling to hire and retain the staff needed to provide services to all children eligible for Early Intervention service.

The Rhode Island Rebounds down payment will assist Early Intervention providers in mitigating the economic impact of the pandemic, recruiting and retaining staff, and providing continued services to children with developmental needs. Of these funds, $2.6 million will be used to provide immediate stabilization grants, and $2.9 million will provide performance-based bonuses. Funding will cover staff salaries and bonuses, technology for outreach and engagement, and COVID-19 safety supplies. Performance bonuses will be based on metrics that include retaining staff and reducing disparities in program engagement for Medicaid-funded families and families of color.

"The appropriation of these funds will allow providers to reduce staff turnover rates, recruit new staff, and improve their services," said Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones. "The social and economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic and their corresponding effects on the physical and mental health of our state's children, cannot be overstated. We need to ensure that our health and human services providers are best positioned to support the needs of children and families."

All applications are due on March 11, 2022.

###