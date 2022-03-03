Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3001203

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022 at 11:18 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Rd, Plainfield, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Melanie L. Sargent

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of erratic operation that resulted with the vehicle getting stuck in a snow bank. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a 2015 Nissan Rogue partially in the snow bank on Bean Rd. Troopers contacted the operator identified as Melanie Sargent. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator, Sargent was exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Sargent was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Sargent was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/24 /2022 at 0830 AM and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 at 0830 AM

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Office - (802)229-9191

Cell - (802)760-9861