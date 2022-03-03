Middlesex Barracks / DUI #1 - Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3001203
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/03/2022 at 11:18 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bean Rd, Plainfield, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Melanie L. Sargent
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Plainfield, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of erratic operation that resulted with the vehicle getting stuck in a snow bank. Troopers responded to the scene and observed a 2015 Nissan Rogue partially in the snow bank on Bean Rd. Troopers contacted the operator identified as Melanie Sargent. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator, Sargent was exhibiting signs of drug impairment. Sargent was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI Drugs and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Sargent was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/24 /2022 at 0830 AM and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/2022 at 0830 AM
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
