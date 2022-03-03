COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Undeclared egg, wheat, milk allergen
- Company Name:
- Chicago Sweet Connection Baker
- Brand Name:
-
Brand Name(s)
Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Coffee cake and paczkis varieties
Company Announcement
The Third Synthesis Inc DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery is issuing a voluntary recall for fresh baked Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and fresh baked Paczkis (Various Flavors) produced between February 21st, 2022 to February 23rd, 2022 because the label does not declare Egg, Milk, and Wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg, Milk, and Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The labeling issue has been corrected for products produced after February 23rd.
- Coffee cakes produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 28th, 2022. They expired on February 28th, 2022.
- Paczkis produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 26th, 2022. They expired on February 26th, 2022.
- The following UPC Codes apply:
a. Paczkis
|UPC
|Item
|84104902413
|Apple
|84104902401
|Apricot
|84104902450
|Assorted
|84104902417
|Blueberry
|84104907108
|Cherry
|84104902405
|Chocolate Custard
|84104902406
|Custard
|84104902411
|Strawberry
|84104902409
|Raspberry
|84104902408
|Pineapple
|84104902403
|Prune
|84104902407
|Cheese
|84104902410
|Lemon
b. Coffee Cakes
|UPC
|Item
|84104900857
|Apple
|84104904603
|Apricot
|84104900860
|Blueberry
|84104904612
|Caramel
|84104900589
|Cheese
|84104900858
|Cherry
|84104902538
|Chocolate Chip
|84104904610
|Custard
|84104904616
|Lemon
|84104900863
|Pecan
|84104904614
|Raspberry
|84104904615
|Strawberry
Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) where distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin and reached consumers through retailers. Coffee Cakes are a single pack, aluminum rectangular tray with a plastic dome lid and Paczkis are 4 pack in a clear plastic clamshell.
No illnesses have been reported to date. Any existing products are currently past their expiration date and should be discarded.
The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the allergen statement was not correctly printing on labels due to a computer error. The label was being cut off before the allergen statement could print. Products produced after these dates have been corrected.
Customers who have purchased Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) between February 21st to February 23th 2022 and have noticed missing allergen statement on their products may contact the company at 773- 283-4430 anytime 9am to 5pm CST.
Examples of the products can be seen below
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- Chicago Sweet Connection Baker
- 773- 283-4430