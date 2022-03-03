When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 02, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Fluid leakage and low fill volume may cause a lack in sterility Company Name: B. Braun Medical Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description 0.9% Sodium Chloride for Injection USP 250ML in Excel

Company Announcement

B. Braun Medical Inc. (B. Braun) is voluntarily recalling five (5) lots of 0.9% Sodium Chloride for Injection USP 250ML in Excel within the United States to the hospital/user level. The voluntary recall has been initiated due to fluid leakage or low fill volume of the respective containers.

The biggest risk with a slow leak in any intravenous solution preparation is a break in sterility which poses a risk for the patient being exposed to a bacterial or fungal infection. There is a remote probability this could lead to bloodstream infection. B. Braun has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

0.9% Sodium Chloride for Injection USP in Excel is indicated for extracellular fluid replacement, treatment of metabolic alkalosis in the presence of fluid loss and mild sodium depletion. 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection USP in Excel is also indicated for use as a priming solution in hemodialysis procedures and may be used to initiate and terminate blood transfusions without hemolyzing red blood cells.

Product Catalog Number: Lot Number: NDC: Product Description: Distribution Date Range: Expiration Date: Region Distributed: L8002 J1E086 0264-7800-20 0.9% NACL INJ USP 250ML 15JUN2021 – 22JUL2021 31-May-23 United States J1E204 0264-7800-20 0.9% NACL INJ USP 250ML 17JUN2021 – 21JUL2021 31-May-23 United States J1E213 0264-7800-20 0.9% NACL INJ USP 250ML 02JUN2021 – 28JUN2021 31-May-23 United States J1H137 0264-7800-20 0.9% NACL INJ USP 250ML 14JUL2021 – 20OCT2021 30-Jun-23 United States J1H138 0264-7800-20 0.9% NACL INJ USP 250ML 14JUL2021 – 29OCT2021 30-Jun-23 United States

Product was distributed Nationwide within the United States to domestic distributors.

B. Braun is notifying its distributors and customers by an official recall notice sent via certified registered mail and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Facilities and distributors that have product which is being recalled should discontinue use immediately and contact the B. Braun Medical Inc. Customer Support Department at 800-227-2862 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST to arrange for product return.

Facilities with questions regarding this recall can contact B. Braun by phone at 800-227-2862 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.