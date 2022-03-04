FUN AND ENGAGING NEW SPACE PODCAST DEBUTS THIS WEEK
“This Week in Space” Provides Expert Opinion and the Latest Space News with a Humorous Twist
We're thrilled to welcome ‘This Week in Space’ to the TWiT Podcast Network ... It's such an exciting time in space exploration and Rod and Tariq are perfect guides to this new era in space.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new “This Week in Space” (TWiS) podcast debuts this coming Friday, March 4 on a major podcatcher near you. TWiS is the brainchild of Rod Pyle, the Editor-in-Chief of “Ad Astra” magazine and prolific author of nonfiction books. Pyle is joined in the half-hour podcast by Tariq Malik, Editor-in-Chief at the prominent space website, Space.com.

"We're thrilled to welcome ‘This Week in Space’ to the TWiT Podcast Network,” said Leo Laporte, podcaster, tech pundit, and Chief TWiT at TWiT.tv. “It's such an exciting time in space exploration and Rod and Tariq are perfect guides to this new era in space."
Pyle added, “I’ve been writing space books since 2005, and before that had produced space-themed documentaries for The History Channel. In late 2020 I was privileged to join the TWiT network on their ‘The Tech Guy’ radio show to talk space tech and science every Sunday, and a podcast seemed like a natural extension, offering a deeper dive into space topics of interest to a new audience.”
The first new episode, called “Atomic Rockets!”, looks at the history of our attempts to use nuclear power to create spacecraft that could fly further and much faster than traditional chemical rockets. We will also discuss the many robotic probes powered by plutonium, and some of the public concern that accompanied these missions. Each successive Friday, “This Week in Space” will look at the latest developments in spaceflight; provide updates on the NewSpace entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Richard Branson; and keep listeners abreast of new discoveries throughout the solar system and beyond.
"In 20 years of reporting, I've never seen a time more alive with possibilities for space exploration and I look forward to talking through the latest giant leaps with Rod on ‘This Week in Space,’" said Malik. “It's clear to me we won't run out of things to talk about!"
Malik joined Space.com in 2001, becoming its Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Prior to this, he wrote for the “Los Angeles Times” after graduating from the University of California with a degree in journalism and from New York University with an MA in science writing. In addition to his editorial duties, Malik writes for Space.com and LiveScience.com.
Besides his work on Ad Astra and various nonfiction television networks, Pyle worked in visual effects on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and the “Battlestar Galactica” reboot. He has written 20 books on spaceflight and related fields and has written for Space.com, NASA/JPL, the Johnson Space Center, the World Economic Forum, and Caltech. He holds a BA in film from the Art Center College of Design and an MA in communication research from Stanford University.
“I do a lot of public speaking,” Pyle noted, “and people are much more engaged when there’s a bit of humor and an edge to discussing science and tech, so long as one respects the subject matter ... and I occasionally have fun at Tariq’s expense. I think our lively banter is at the core of the new podcast.”
“This Week in Space” can be heard at https://twit.tv/twis, and the following podcast services:
Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/this-week-in-space-audio/id1607574926
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/6veurzPkNvveEsEcUQRhCB
Google.Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuc3ByZWFrZXIuY29tL3Nob3cvNTM5NzY5MC9lcGlzb2Rlcy9mZWVk
