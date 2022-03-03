When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: February 28, 2022 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg, wheat, milk allergen Company Name: Chicago Sweet Connection Baker Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery Product Description: Product Description Coffee cake and paczkis varieties

Company Announcement

The Third Synthesis Inc DBA Chicago Sweet Connection Bakery is issuing a voluntary recall for fresh baked Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and fresh baked Paczkis (Various Flavors) produced between February 21st, 2022 to February 23rd, 2022 because the label does not declare Egg, Milk, and Wheat. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Egg, Milk, and Wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The labeling issue has been corrected for products produced after February 23rd.

Coffee cakes produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 28th, 2022. They expired on February 28th, 2022.

produced between February 21st 2022 and February 23rd 2022. The affected products may have been consumed between February 22nd, 2022 until February 26th, 2022. They expired on February 26th, 2022. The following UPC Codes apply:

a. Paczkis

UPC Item 84104902413 Apple 84104902401 Apricot 84104902450 Assorted 84104902417 Blueberry 84104907108 Cherry 84104902405 Chocolate Custard 84104902406 Custard 84104902411 Strawberry 84104902409 Raspberry 84104902408 Pineapple 84104902403 Prune 84104902407 Cheese 84104902410 Lemon

b. Coffee Cakes

UPC Item 84104900857 Apple 84104904603 Apricot 84104900860 Blueberry 84104904612 Caramel 84104900589 Cheese 84104900858 Cherry 84104902538 Chocolate Chip 84104904610 Custard 84104904616 Lemon 84104900863 Pecan 84104904614 Raspberry 84104904615 Strawberry

Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) where distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin and reached consumers through retailers. Coffee Cakes are a single pack, aluminum rectangular tray with a plastic dome lid and Paczkis are 4 pack in a clear plastic clamshell.

No illnesses have been reported to date. Any existing products are currently past their expiration date and should be discarded.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the allergen statement was not correctly printing on labels due to a computer error. The label was being cut off before the allergen statement could print. Products produced after these dates have been corrected.

Customers who have purchased Coffee Cakes (Various Flavors) and Paczkis (Various Flavors) between February 21st to February 23th 2022 and have noticed missing allergen statement on their products may contact the company at 773- 283-4430 anytime 9am to 5pm CST.

Examples of the products can be seen below