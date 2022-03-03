Silver Moon Provides an Immersive Global Travel Experience
EINPresswire.com/ -- We all held our breath half a century ago as humanity's desire for exploration resulted in the first person landing on the moon. The birth of Silversea's newest luxury cruise ship, Silver Moon, is inspired by the same drive. It will transport travelers to unexpected and distant worlds, awakening their senses with new sights, sounds, and tastes from all over our wondrous planet. The Silver Moon. Explore a whole new world of travel.
A luxurious cruise can mean different things to different people, but Silversea believes that their small ship cruises, such as Silver Moon, epitomize the true meaning of comfort and intimacy. Silversea ships are small enough to visit exotic locations.
Silver Moon, with a passenger capacity of 596, continues the Silversea tradition of small, intimate ships offering larger-than-life experiences. Guests on Silver Moon have access to all-inclusive dining and beverage packages for the duration of their voyage. Beginning in Summer 2022, Silversea guests will be treated to free shore excursions even when they are not on the ship. The pool area has one of the largest pools on a ship of this size.
With a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly one-to-one, Silversea's service remains the crown jewel in the company's crown. Dedicated, discreet, and experienced, those dedicated men and women are the key to making any trip a memorable one.
Silversea's one-of-a-kind Sea And Land Taste program will take guests on a deeper journey. S.A.L.T. provides visitors with the richest gastronomic experience available. S.A.L.T. was created in collaboration with Adam Sachs, former editor in chief of Saveur magazine, and focuses on reflecting the destination through taste by sourcing authentic ingredients prepared with respect for tradition. Silver Moon is the first in the Silversea fleet to be fully integrated with the cruise line's S.A.L.T. concept, which is designed to provide passengers with culture and connection through food.
The space-to-guest ratio in Silversea suites is the highest of any luxury cruise accommodation. Most of their suites have a private teak veranda, and all have ocean views. While sailing in style aboard the best luxury cruise line, all guests will be pampered by an attentive butler.
All bars and lounges offer complimentary select wines, premium spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices, and soft drinks. The mini-bar in the suites are also stocked with passengers preferred beverages, such as wines and spirits. Upon request, the butler will replenish them.
Silver Moon’s fantastic voyages will take guests through a journey of Northern Europe and the British Isles, with trips from Sweden to Denmark and from Denmark to the United Kingdom. A magical Mediterranean voyage awaits as well departing from Portugal and arriving in Barbados.
Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean Group's “jewel in the crown,” is the world's leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, renowned for both its all-inclusive lifestyle offering and its global destination portfolio. Silversea, which was founded in 1994 as the world's first all-inclusive, ultra-luxurious global cruise line, officially joined the Royal Caribbean group in July 2018.
Voyages include butler service in every suite category, as well as in-suite dining around the clock, complimentary sustainable caviar on demand 24/7, and premium beverages served throughout the ship; and true door-to-door service, with private executive transfers and flights included as standard, among other inclusions. Silversea guests explore over 900 destinations on all seven continents, enjoying a curated selection of immersive experiences in the world's most remarkable locations.
Besides being a leader in luxury, Silversea is building on the Group's ongoing sustainability efforts, Silversea will take delivery of two Evolution-class ships in 2023 and 2024, pushing the boundaries of sustainable cruise travel with pioneering technology that will reduce the ships' carbon footprints. The 'Project Evolution' cruise ship will be the first to use fuel cells to provide 100 percent power while docked. It will run on a combination of power sources, including a fuel cell system, battery technology, and dual-fuel engines that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Silversea Cruises continues to innovate in the ultra-luxury and expedition cruise industries.
www.silversea.com/ships/silver-moon
Norah Lawlor
A luxurious cruise can mean different things to different people, but Silversea believes that their small ship cruises, such as Silver Moon, epitomize the true meaning of comfort and intimacy. Silversea ships are small enough to visit exotic locations.
Silver Moon, with a passenger capacity of 596, continues the Silversea tradition of small, intimate ships offering larger-than-life experiences. Guests on Silver Moon have access to all-inclusive dining and beverage packages for the duration of their voyage. Beginning in Summer 2022, Silversea guests will be treated to free shore excursions even when they are not on the ship. The pool area has one of the largest pools on a ship of this size.
With a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly one-to-one, Silversea's service remains the crown jewel in the company's crown. Dedicated, discreet, and experienced, those dedicated men and women are the key to making any trip a memorable one.
Silversea's one-of-a-kind Sea And Land Taste program will take guests on a deeper journey. S.A.L.T. provides visitors with the richest gastronomic experience available. S.A.L.T. was created in collaboration with Adam Sachs, former editor in chief of Saveur magazine, and focuses on reflecting the destination through taste by sourcing authentic ingredients prepared with respect for tradition. Silver Moon is the first in the Silversea fleet to be fully integrated with the cruise line's S.A.L.T. concept, which is designed to provide passengers with culture and connection through food.
The space-to-guest ratio in Silversea suites is the highest of any luxury cruise accommodation. Most of their suites have a private teak veranda, and all have ocean views. While sailing in style aboard the best luxury cruise line, all guests will be pampered by an attentive butler.
All bars and lounges offer complimentary select wines, premium spirits, specialty coffees, bottled water, juices, and soft drinks. The mini-bar in the suites are also stocked with passengers preferred beverages, such as wines and spirits. Upon request, the butler will replenish them.
Silver Moon’s fantastic voyages will take guests through a journey of Northern Europe and the British Isles, with trips from Sweden to Denmark and from Denmark to the United Kingdom. A magical Mediterranean voyage awaits as well departing from Portugal and arriving in Barbados.
Silversea Cruises, Royal Caribbean Group's “jewel in the crown,” is the world's leading ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, renowned for both its all-inclusive lifestyle offering and its global destination portfolio. Silversea, which was founded in 1994 as the world's first all-inclusive, ultra-luxurious global cruise line, officially joined the Royal Caribbean group in July 2018.
Voyages include butler service in every suite category, as well as in-suite dining around the clock, complimentary sustainable caviar on demand 24/7, and premium beverages served throughout the ship; and true door-to-door service, with private executive transfers and flights included as standard, among other inclusions. Silversea guests explore over 900 destinations on all seven continents, enjoying a curated selection of immersive experiences in the world's most remarkable locations.
Besides being a leader in luxury, Silversea is building on the Group's ongoing sustainability efforts, Silversea will take delivery of two Evolution-class ships in 2023 and 2024, pushing the boundaries of sustainable cruise travel with pioneering technology that will reduce the ships' carbon footprints. The 'Project Evolution' cruise ship will be the first to use fuel cells to provide 100 percent power while docked. It will run on a combination of power sources, including a fuel cell system, battery technology, and dual-fuel engines that run on liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Silversea Cruises continues to innovate in the ultra-luxury and expedition cruise industries.
www.silversea.com/ships/silver-moon
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn