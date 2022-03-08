SHOES THAT FIT CEO AMY FASS’ DEBUT BOOK “THE BUSINESS OF NONPROFIT-ING" REACHES BEST SELLER STATUS ON AMAZON
EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran nonprofit management executive Amy Fass’s debut book, "The Business of Nonprofit-ing" met with high demand and accolades. The book offers readers a masterclass on operating a successful nonprofit. Since Amy took the helm in 2014, Claremont-based Shoes That Fit is on track to double the number of children served, and they stand uniquely positioned for future growth throughout all 50 states. Amy’s brilliance comes through clearly as she details successes, including how in March 2020, when the doors slammed shut at schools, businesses, and nonprofits nationwide, she not only kept Shoes That Fit open but managed to grow their donor base and reach. At a time when many for-profit businesses were shuttering, Amy’s deft guidance helped California-based Shoes That Fit to thrive.
“I wrote this book primarily because nonprofits are much larger driving forces in our economy and society than most of us understand. In fact, I think they are some of the most creative businesses around, have often developed as a response to adversity – and we all know that adversity is the mother of invention! But I also wrote it because I wanted to make sense of my own story. Looking back, I am fascinated by the many, sometimes disjointed different directions my life has led me, ending up in a career I never imagined. Living in a college town, I often speak with college students and my main message for them is simple – you don’t have to know what you want to do right away. Just start doing things. No experience, no matter how trivial, will ever be wasted." – Amy Fass, Executive Director & CEO Shoes That Fit
While Amy never dreamed of running a nonprofit, the desire to help others was present from a young age. She recalls her childhood struggles to fit in as she moved around the country with her family ultimately laying the foundation for her work with Shoes That Fit —an organization that has made it their goal to help kids FIT IN.
Amy shares her experience and knowledge on a plethora of topics:
• Why business strategy too often fails nonprofits
• The complex relationship between the Executive Director and the Board
• What the world gets wrong about nonprofits
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
A veteran of nonprofit management and development for over 25 years, Amy’s development career began at Pomona College, where she served as Director of Foundation and Corporate Relations; she then worked for the University of California, Berkeley, securing major gifts. After the birth of her daughter in 1999, she began consulting nonprofits on development and strategic planning; her clients included the Claremont School of Theology, the American Academy of Religion (Atlanta), Shoes that Fit, House of Ruth, Inc., and AMOCA (American Museum of Ceramic Art). She has chaired the board of Mt. San Antonio Gardens (retirement community), City of Claremont’s Architectural Commission, House of Ruth, and Claremont Heritage. Amy Fass was named the Executive Director of Shoes That Fit in February 2014 after stepping in as the interim Development Director; she had previously consulted with the organization on strategic planning and fundraising since 2008. AmyFass.com
