Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ Returns with an In Person Event at Camelot of Upper Marlboro
Students gain access to college recruiters and millions of dollars in scholarships.DIAMOND BAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation producers of the Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ is proud to present the expo IN Person this year Saturday, March 12, 2022 at a NEW location, Camelot, 13905 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can meet with over 50 colleges and participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Students can get accepted to a college on the spot, get their college application fees waived and receive millions in scholarships. This event helps high school seniors and college transfer students looking to transfer to a four year college. Some colleges will accept 11th graders if they bring their transcripts and test scores. In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will have access to motivating and informative seminars and workshops which includes Boomin’ Careers, How to Find Money for College, Internships and Careers, Why Attend an HBCU. The Black College Expo™ is open to students, college students and graduates, educators, parents and caregivers of all backgrounds.
This year’s expo is sponsored by Comerica Bank, US Army, Wells Fargo, Nickelodeon and Toyota, powered by National College resources Foundation, NCRF TV Network, and Foundation Clothing Co.
“I am super excited to return to the DMV area with the opportunities for students to not only get accepted on the spot, but also there are millions of dollars in scholarships available from our college partners,” says Dr. Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation and Black College Expo™.
*COVID 19 protocol restrictions according to the State of Maryland will be followed.
About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademark program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that functions daily as a full service student outreach program in various schools. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at risk, low resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities with the goal to end racism and racial inequalities.
For additional information, sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit: www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email: info@thecollegeexpo.org.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation/Black College Expo
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org